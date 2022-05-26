ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Evers wants to see gun control legislation

By Emily Matesic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers says the Texas school shooting is another sad and horrifying event that needs to prompt some sort of gun control legislation in the state. The governor says he’d really like to work with the Republican legislature to get some gun control laws...

