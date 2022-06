It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father William E. (Bill) Warner, 86, of Oswego, NY who, on May 28th, succumbed to a long battle with heart disease. Bill was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on March 25th, 1936, to Margaret (Nee) Matheson and George F. Warner, and remained in the Chicago area until moving to Alex Bay for his teen years. It was in Alex Bay that Bill forged many close friendships that he valued throughout his lifetime. Any mention of “The A-Bay crowd” never failed to bring a warm smile and hilarious story.

