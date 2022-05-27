TRF qualifies both doubles teams for state tennis tournament

Related
Marlene Houske, 86
Crystal - Marlene Thea Houske (Olson), 86, of Crystal, crossed over to her heavenly home on Friday, May 20, 2022 with family by her side at N
valleynewslive.com
Women dies in train v. vehicle crash near Warroad
WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train v. vehicle crash that happened near Warroad Saturday morning. The Roseau County sheriff says they got the call around 8 am this morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 134 and Highway 11. They...
redlakenationnews.com
Seven Clans Casino Thief River Falls Water Park and Main Casino Hours of operation change
More great news for our Seven Clans Casino, Thief River Falls property!!. The Water Park will be open 7 days a week starting this weekend! 5-27-22!!. Seven Clans Casino Thief River Falls - Hours of operation change!. More exciting news!!. Seven Clans Casino, Thief River Falls hours of operation change...
740thefan.com
Two early morning fires blamed on lightning strikes
CLIMAX, Minn. – Two fires in Northern Minnesota may have been caused by lightning strikes. The first fire was in Polk County shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday as strong storms rolled through. It was in an outbuilding on a property in Climax. A second fire occurred around 1 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Grant, Otter Tail, Wadena, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Grant; Otter Tail; Wadena; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Western Wadena County in central Minnesota Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Grant County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Southern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brushvale to near Melby, moving north at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rothsay around 430 PM CDT. Battle Lake, Lawndale and Clitherall around 435 PM CDT. Ottertail Lake, Amor and Phelps around 440 PM CDT. Richville, Star Lake and Ottertail around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dent and Big McDonald Lake. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 29 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cody Olafson, 26
Roseau - Cody Alan Olafson, of Middle River, passed away on May 20, 2022 at Southeast Georgia Health Center in Brunswick, GA at the age of 26.
Harriett Lockrem, 97
Anoka - Olive Judith Harriet Haugen Lockrem always went by Harriett, with two “t”s, because she liked that better. She was born February 21,
valleynewslive.com
Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN
KARLSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Karlstad, Minnesota. The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in the shooting. A 41-year-old was shot in the chest while a 27-year-old was shot in the hand. The older man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Will feral swine, an extraordinarily invasive species, invade Minnesota? Only if we’re unable to outsmart the pigs.
Feral hogs damaged a spring on private land in Ozark County, Missouri. Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation. In early March of 2016, amid the mature aspen forest, grasslands, and wetlands of West Valley Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Minnesota, piglets were born. Their mother had wandered off a nearby farm with other pigs and gone feral—begun living in the wild—when she gave birth in the WMA. Though the births were at first undetected by humans, they soon came to light and achieved dubious distinction as an extremely rare instance of feral pig reproduction in the state—and on designated wildlife lands, no less.
Times-Online
Adams Family Farms, Rural Export Center, and Thomas Shorma Receive Global Business Awards
FARGO, N.D.—Adams Family Farms, a five-generation farm based in Grand Forks, ND was named North Dakota's 2021 Exporter of the Year for its achievements and innovation in international expansion. The Rural Export Center was awarded the 2021 Service to Exporter Award on account of their exemplary market research and data-driven approach to support ND rural companies and their global exports. Thomas Shorma, president of WCCO Belting, received the 2021 Global Ambassador award for his unwavering support of ND's international trade initiatives.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota South central Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plummer to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing around 740 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Goodridge, Lengby, Fosston, Espelie and Olga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo parents say they were locked out of their daughter’s graduation ceremony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High school seniors from around the valley celebrated their graduation this weekend, but some parents are saying they were locked out of seeing their child complete a milestone. “It’s something that we’ll never be able to get back, and so it’s, I guess it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDIO-TV
Cass Co. reports 3 separate ATV crashes with serious injuries over holiday weekend
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Cass County officials responded to three separate ATV crashes that led to serious injuries. The first was reported on Saturday, May 28th just after 10:00 a.m. Officials responded to an ATV crash in Rogers Township, rural Boy River, Minn. A 15-year-old male was reported to have lost control of his ATV, which left the roadway and crashed into trees. The driver was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital for serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet and speed is suspected to be a factor.
fox9.com
Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF sales tax…jobs & free fishing
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, just below a four-decade high set in March and the first slowdown since November 2020. The report added to other recent signs showing that while high inflation continues to cause hardships for millions of households, it may finally be moderating, at least for now. The report also showed that consumer spending rose by a healthy 0.9% from March to April.
TRF names interim superintendent
On Thursday, May 26, the Thief River Falls School Board voted unanimously to select Dr. Paula Henry as interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school y
Lawrence Gutterud, 89
Thief River Falls - Lawrence William Gutterud, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in
valleynewslive.com
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer near Bismarck
NEAR RALEIGH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man died Saturday evening following a crash involving a motorcycle and a farming crop sprayer near Raleigh, which is about an hour south of Bismarck. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 35-year-old man, who was riding his motorcycle, and the...
fargomonthly.com
The Advice That Helped Them Get There: Jim Poolman
The path to success is hardly ever traveled alone, and rarely comes without a few bumps in the road. There’s often a multitude of factors that play into one person’s climb to the top of their ranks. We spoke with a handful of determined and successful people with ties to the Fargo-Moorhead area regarding what, and who, they believe helped them find success in the area we’re proud to call home. And we will be introducing those individuals over the coming months.
Susan Lord, 52
Thief River Falls - Susan Jeannine Lord, of Thief River Falls, passed away after a long battle with cancer at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at h
Thief River Falls Times
307
Followers
578
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
Thief River Falls Timeshttps://www.trftimes.com
Comments / 0