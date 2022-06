COLUMBUS, Ga. – A season that saw the Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lions win a program-record 54 games came to a premature end on Monday in the consolation quarterfinal of the 2022 NAIA World Series. The Lady Lions were shut out for the first time all season on the heels of a 6-0 decision to the University of Arts & Sciences (Okla.) Drovers.

