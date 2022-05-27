ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Father of Sandy Hook shooting victim speaks out after Texas killings

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnZ28_0fsUZsHp00
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — When Carlos Soto saw a state police officer walking toward him with his head down, on that fateful day of Dec. 14, 2012, after a school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, he “already knew that she was gone.”

Soto's daughter, Victoria Soto, a first-grade teacher at Sandy Hook, died in the deadly school rampage that killed six adults and 20 children.

“That day was the hardest day of my life,” he told ABC News' "Start Here" host Brad Mielke.

Soto shared his grief as a father two days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

The mass shootings in Uvalde and Newtown, separated by less than a decade, are among the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

“Today we send our kids to school and we don’t know if they’ll be safe,” said Soto.

Soto and his family have since gone on to create a scholarship fund in honor of Victoria, organize an annual 5K for teachers in her memory, and, in 2014, they joined the lawsuit against gun manufacturer Remington Arms, who manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15 that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting, settled with the families this year for $73 million.

Soto also has made a point to speak with other parents who have lost children to school shootings. He told ABC News’ Mielke that parents ask, “Carlos, how can you do it?”

“My daughter is gone,” he said, “but she is always by my heart telling me what to say and what to do. She passed the torch to me.”

It doesn’t get easier, he said.

“The best way is to talk about it. Don't keep it inside of you” he said, “because it will eat you up. You have to keep going forward.”

Soto became impassioned when the conversation turned to the political influence of gun manufacturers who lobby the government to prevent gun control legislation.

“The only way it’s gonna be changed,” he said, "is if we take our vote and remove these people out of there.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Funerals for victims of Uvalde school shooting begin

UVALDE — The first funerals for victims killed in the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history are expected to occur in Uvalde, Texas, one week after the massacre. Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old, will be laid to rest Tuesday following funeral services in the afternoon. Visitations for the students began on Monday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WSB Radio

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden sought Sunday to comfort a city grieving the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman. Faced with chants of "do something" as he departed a church service to meet privately with the families, Biden responded: "We will."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Soto
WSB Radio

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK — A wild scene inside a New York City bar played out when an opossum found its way inside and needed to be removed. Video obtained by WABC shows Sarah Fulton carrying the marsupial by the scruff of its neck as she walks it out of Temkin’s Bar in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Abc News#Robb Elementary School#Remington Arms#Bushmaster
WSB Radio

2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team located the body Tuesday morning in 107 feet (32 meters)...
PUEBLO, CO
WSB Radio

Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Gas costs more at some California locations than the federal minimum wage

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage. Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy