Fireworks fundraiser

Cherokee County 4-H has selected the 4-H member of the month for June. Eight-year-old Beckett Asher is beginning his first year of 4-H and is a member of the Lone Elm Beavers and he is serving as treasurer. Asher has been showing in the open class for two years. He will be showing chickens, pigeons, dairy goats, feeder cattle and his bucket calf, Bulldozer, at the county fair. This year at the…

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO