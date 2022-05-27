Riverton High School graduates 46 students in ceremony

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow will continue. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Local accumulations around 24 inches possible over mainly the south half of the Absaroka Range. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will become very difficult and potentially dangerous because of the snow and wind. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through early Monday evening.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO