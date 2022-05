MARIETTA — More than 150 flags wave from the railings of the Putnam Bridge after the installation of the Bridge of Heroes project. The display is a project of the Marietta Noon Lions Club with help from several area veteran organizations, businesses and individuals. The flags, which individually honor area vets, will stay up for a week. The flags will also be displayed for a week around July Fourth as well as two weeks in November around Veterans’ Day. (Photo by Art Smith)

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO