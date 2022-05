Gov. Tom Wolf gives his eighth, and final, budget speech to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate on Tuesday, 2/8/22 (Commonwealth Media Services photo). The life of a bill can be precarious. Even if it manages to get through committee votes, floor debates, and both chambers of the General Assembly, it must go to the governor’s desk for final approval. And for much of Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms in Harrisburg, that desk has been the end of the line for bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO