Lac Qui Parle County to Amend Liquor Sales Ordinance

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
(Forada, MN)--A tornado did damage around the community of Forada on Monday afternoon. The tornado struck at around 4:35 p.m. Also, there were reports of a tornado three miles west of Starbuck. A spotter reported a rain-wrapped tornado on the ground there at around 4:10 p.m. Trees were down in the area and pick-up truck towing a trailer was rolled.
HOMES were torn apart and vehicles flipped during wild weather in Minnesota on Monday night. Significant damage was reported in Forada after storms led to several tornado warnings in the west-central portion of the state. The National Weather Service classified the earlier tornado watch as a "particularly dangerous situation." While...
Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is attempting to make the great outdoors accessible to everyone by introducing all-terrain "track chairs" for use at state parks and trails. From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, DNR and state parks officials will debut the...
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across many areas of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
STOCKHOLM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A late-night fire at a commercial egg farm likely left thousands of chickens dead Saturday night near Cokato, Minnesota. Crews were called shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night for the fire at the Forsman Farms facility off Mowery Avenue in Stockholm Township, located just off Highway 12 between Cokato and Howard Lake.
Lee Zion is a one-man newsroom at the Lafayette-Nicollet Ledger as the owner and publisher. Despite working hundreds of hours, he still works to put out a quality product each week. Lee Zion wants to join the more than 7,000 other Americans to help the Ukrainian people overseas. He is...
(Carlos Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Douglas County. The crash took place on Highway 29 and County Road 13 in Carlos Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jodie Mae Tatro, 37, of Carlos, was...
FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — A tornado tore through the small west-central Minnesota town of Forada on Monday, leaving a trail of damaged homes and downed trees.
Shortly after noon Tuesday, the National Weather Service said its survey teams are in Forada assessing “confirmed tornado damage” across parts of Douglas and Todd counties.
“We have yet to assign an EF-scale rating to this damage, but it unfortunately is quite extensive,” NWS Twin Cities said, noting that more updates are expected soon.
Our survey teams are in Forada, MN assessing the confirmed tornado damage across parts of Douglas and Todd Counties. We have yet...
(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – Two people are dead after a pickup crashed into the back of a motorcycle on Saturday, May 28th around 11pm. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said a motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 11 was slowing down to make a turn when a pickup rear ended the motorcycle. The impact ejected both occupants from the motorcycle, the driver a 45-year-old man and a passenger a 40-year-old woman from both from Wyndmere, ND died at the scene. The crash happened between Hankinson and Lidgerwood on Highway 11.
WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood. The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patrol says the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible.
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies the two people killed in a motorcyle crash six miles west of Hankinson. The victims are 45 year old Corey Volesky and 40 year old Amber Krause Volesky of Wyndmere. The crash happened at 11 o’clock Saturday night....
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.
The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota.
One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported.
The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
At about 12:26 a.m. on May 25, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unconscious 31 year old male in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 40, west of New London. Emergency medical services were also dispatched and the male...
Comments / 1