The idea of painting a mural on the side of a building in downtown Dunlap, Iowa, had long intrigued Jill Schaben. When she discovered that Austin McDonald — a member of the town’s development group — had the same idea, they teamed up and approached Dale Smith at Smitty’s Grocery. He decided a popsicle mural would be perfect for his mom and pop grocery store.

DUNLAP, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO