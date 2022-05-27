The Welcome Back Lounge Is The Cool Bus Bar Of Your Dreams

The Welcome Back Lounge in Logan Square is a snazzy 70’s and 80’s themed cocktails bar with a prime beer garden minus the pomp and circumstance. It’s got the charm of a dive bar and fresh drinks to sip on as you mingle with peers. Here, drinks are served from a turquoise vintage bus, decked out in fairy lights. A grassy area holds large wooden tables fitted with endless game options, and at midnight, they offer free hotdogs for all patrons.

It opens on weekdays at 5 PM, making it the perfect place for after-work happy hour. They also host a charity bingo game every Monday from 7 PM to 10 PM, where proceeds go to a different non-profit every month. June’s non-profit is the Special Olympics Illinois .

Don’t forget about their weekend brunch offerings either. Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM-3 PM includes a $30 Brunch Package which gives you one brunch entry of your choice, and an all you can drink option, including a Bud Light Draft, Montucky Cold Snacks, Vodka and Pink Lemonde and a Mimosa. The rest of the brunch menu includes tots, an egg sandwich and breakfast nachos to properly cure any previous nights drinks.

Other snack options range from stadium style nachos, to crinkle cut fries to a burger entrée. The drink menu is properly stocked with everything from an old fashion to a long list of beer choices. They do have an indoor space as well which goes along with the rest of the theme, but with summer right around the corner, it’s sure to be packed outdoors in the beer garden.

Their tagline: Your new favorite neighborhood watering hole, where it’s good to be bad is properly welcoming and kitschy, fitting right in with the eclectic decor and overall vibe.

Address: 2423 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

[Featured photo from @welcomebackchicago]