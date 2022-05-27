ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Welcome Back Lounge Is The Cool Bus Bar Of Your Dreams

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAcmb_0fsTeu1L00

The Welcome Back Lounge in Logan Square is a snazzy 70’s and 80’s themed cocktails bar with a prime beer garden minus the pomp and circumstance. It’s got the charm of a dive bar and fresh drinks to sip on as you mingle with peers. Here, drinks are served from a turquoise vintage bus, decked out in fairy lights. A grassy area holds large wooden tables fitted with endless game options, and at midnight, they offer free hotdogs for all patrons.

It opens on weekdays at 5 PM, making it the perfect place for after-work happy hour. They also host a charity bingo game every Monday from 7 PM to 10 PM, where proceeds go to a different non-profit every month. June’s non-profit is the Special Olympics Illinois .

Don’t forget about their weekend brunch offerings either. Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM-3 PM includes a $30 Brunch Package which gives you one brunch entry of your choice, and an all you can drink option, including a Bud Light Draft, Montucky Cold Snacks, Vodka and Pink Lemonde and a Mimosa. The rest of the brunch menu includes tots, an egg sandwich and breakfast nachos to properly cure any previous nights drinks.

Other snack options range from stadium style nachos, to crinkle cut fries to a burger entrée.  The drink menu is properly stocked with everything from an old fashion to a long list of beer choices. They do have an indoor space as well which goes along with the rest of the theme, but with summer right around the corner, it’s sure to be packed outdoors in the beer garden.

Their tagline: Your new favorite neighborhood watering hole, where it’s good to be bad is properly welcoming and kitschy, fitting right in with the eclectic decor and overall vibe.

Address: 2423 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

[Featured photo from @welcomebackchicago]

See also: Chicago Has A Secret Speakeasy Bar Hidden In A Laundromat

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Chicago chef shines light on community, reopens acclaimed restaurant

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In celebration, WGN’s Shannon Halligan sat down with one of the city’s most celebrated chefs to discuss how she’s using her platform to help women and Asian Americans. CHICAGO — For the first time since the pandemic shut down restaurants more than two years ago, Chef Beverly […]
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Chicago

Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.
First We Feast

Adam Richman and Wolfgang Puck Judge a Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza Battle | Pizza Wars

If you think Chicago-style pizza is all about deep dish, you've got another thing coming. On this episode of Pizza Wars, Nicole Russell faces off against Not Another Cooking Show's Stephen Cusato to see who can make the best tavern-style pizza this side of the Windy City. And for a pizza battle this legendary, it's only right to bring in a couple of iconic judges: culinary juggernauts Wolfgang Puck and Adam Richman. Can Nicole and Stephen change Wolfgang's mind about Chicago-style pizza? Will Adam hand Nicole another much-needed W? Watch an all-new episode of Pizza Wars and find out!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
iheart.com

An Ice Cream Museum Is Opening in Chicago

Give me ice cream and a little bit of knowledge on the side, please. The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Chicago! Their previous locations included Austin, Singapore and New York City. It's Chicago's turn. According to their website, the "Museum of Ice Cream brings to life the universal...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

See The New Lion Cub At The Lincoln Park Zoo

A 10-week-old African lion cub, Pilipili, can be seen roaming around the lion habitat at the Lincoln Park Zoo. He made his first public debut over the weekend after spending his first few weeks getting to know his pride before venturing out into the habitat. He’s the first cub born there in over 20 years!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Beer Garden#Food Drink#Bud Light Draft#Montucky Cold Snacks
Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Beef and Italian Ice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

The hamburger and its salty potato French fry sidekick are an unbeatable duo pretty much anywhere you go—but here in Chicago, we have the best of the best slinging some of the juiciest and greasiest burgers out there. And for those who prefer beefless options, alternatives like veggie burgers, Beyond Burgers, salmon burgers, black bean burgers, and turkey burgers await. No matter what kind of patty you're craving, we got you. Here are our favorite burger joints from Chicago’s best restaurants right now.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Hot summer hair trends

The first time I attended the “Midwest Beauty Show” as editor of my international beauty publication, “Sophisticate’s,” I was stunned at the attendance and all the exhibitors anxious to showcase their latest products, as well as the beautiful models walking the runways with finished looks for the new season. As the years moved along, the show was rebranded as America’s Beauty Show and has been held at Chicago’s McCormick Place and the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont. Being in beauty media, I was fortunate to view the incredible works of some of the industry’s leading artists. If you are not a certified cosmetologist you probably have not had the opportunity to attend this incredible trade show, but not to worry. This year I attended on behalf of the Chicago Star and had the opportunity to chat it up with ULTA’s Beauty Chief Artistic Director, Nick Stenson, about summer trends and haircare exclusively for the publication. And, as a bonus, we are proud to also showcase the ULTA Beauty collection from the company’s styling team.
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
263
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy