Today (Tuesday) is the last day to file for candidacy for this year’s municipal elections in New Ulm. The second-ward city council seat, fourth-ward city council seat and mayor are all up for election in November. Five people have currently filed to be on the ballot. Eric Warmka has filed for a second term in the second ward city council seat, the only candidate as of now who will appear on the ballot for this office. The fourth-ward city council seat will be contested with incumbent Larry Mack filing to serve a third term. Michelle Markgraf has also filed for the fourth ward seat. In the New Ulm mayoral election, Lonnie Luepke and Jeff Kiecker have filed to succeed Terry Sviene, who has announced that he will not seek another term. If you want to appear on the November ballot, you have until 5 pm today (Tuesday) to file.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO