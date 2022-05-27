Vanessa Hudgens Arrived at Cannes Wearing a Sheer Gown With a Built-In Necklace

Lori Harvey just executed this year's Met Gala theme at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Harvey hit the red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in a commanding strapless ball gown that exuded "Gilded Glamour." The ruffled gown, which is Look 40 from Alexandre Vauthier's spring 2020 couture collection, featured a frayed bodice wrapped in layers of spooled ribbon and held together by a shimmering diamond brooch on the left hip. The voluminous skirt flared in tiers of buttery-yellow ruffles framing Harvey's waist, reaching down to an inch above the red carpet to give us a glimpse of her pointed gold heels. She styled the look with a layered Messika Paris High Jewelry Shards of Mirror Necklace, Illusionistes Diamond Clip Earrings, a Danseurs Aériens Two Finger Ring, and a Toi & Moi Ring.
