Vanessa Hudgens Arrived at Cannes Wearing a Sheer Gown With a Built-In Necklace

Vanessa Hudgens is making a play for diamond of the 2022 Met Gala. On May 2, the actor arrived at the closest event we have to a Regency-era ball wearing what one might describe as the Bridgerton of all sheer dresses. The see-through black gown by Moschino covers the actor from neck to toe in see-through material and intricate lace detailing around the bust. But what really makes the look are the grand puffy sleeves that add a serious amount of drama and Lady Danbury-esque elegance. Hudgens topped off the look with stunning jewels by Messika.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO