A recent report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that median rental prices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens have risen above pre-pandemic levels, and in many areas rents are setting price records or near-records. A study using 2017 Census Housing and Vacancy Survey data found that 42% of New York City renters pay more than 30% of their pre-tax income on rent, classifying them as “rent burdened.” And according to the Coalition for The Homeless, a near-record number of 48,482 homeless people a day, including 15,045 homeless children, slept in city shelters in February 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO