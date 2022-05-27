ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Baseball bunch previews Texas A&M's SEC Tourney bout with Alabama

By David Nuño
texags.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive run-rule performance against Florida, Jim Schlossnagle and...

texags.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Bama Baseball Fails To Earn NCAA Tournament Bid

Alabama baseball officially finishes the 2022 season with a 31-27 (12-17) record after failing to earn a bid in the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament on Monday. The Crimson Tide's showing in Hoover at the SEC tournament allowed for some optimism heading into the selection show; however, the committee didn't see enough to make an impression as Alabama also went unlisted in the first four out of the tournament as well.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Alabama not chosen for NCAA baseball tournament

Alabama’s late surge for a spot in the NCAA baseball tournament has fallen short. After spending the weekend on the tournament bubble, the Tide was not chosen for the 64-team field that was announced Monday morning. Alabama was not among the first four teams out of the field as announced the NCAA Division I baseball committee.
HOOVER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Watch Alabama’s summer enrollees move in on campus

The summer enrollees have arrived on campus at the University of Alabama. Alabama signed 24 student-athletes in its recent freshmen class, and thirteen enrolled in the spring. The final 11 names include Emmanuel Henderson, Elijah Prichett, Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr., Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Hastings arrived on Sunday. All the freshmen will stay in Bryant Hall, which is traditional for athletes. Alabama’s social media profile released a video of the freshmen class moving in.
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Jim Schlossnagle
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: A breakdown of Alabama’s 2022 regular season opponents for the fall

Alabama’s regular-season games versus Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas, and Austin Peay have dates and times announced for them in the fall. The Crimson Tide wants to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. Nick Saban sees a chance to secure his eighth national title and seventh in Tuscaloosa. Alabama wants its 19th national championship in school history and fourth in the CFP era. The Tide will have some challenging matchups — including two national media is starting to hype up.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

2 SEC transfer receivers Auburn football could pursue

While the Auburn football coaching staff has been diligently mining the NCAA transfer portal for extra talent for the 2022 roster, they are not finished yet. After adding several transfers before spring training and then a couple more afterward, the Tigers are still looking for more depth. One of the...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama contenders for pair of top-50 players in 2023

Alabama earned its splash commitment last week with the addition of Eli Holstein. It also has a bevy of visits set for June. But the past weekend saw a bit more recruiting momentum swing the Crimson Tide’s way. Two out-of-state players ranked in the top-50 nationally including Alabama among their finalists. In the case of a four-star running back, Nick Saban and co. knocked out another Southeastern Conference contender.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama freshman TE Danny Lewis is a red zone weapon

Alabama football’s freshman tight end, Danny Lewis has the potential to grow into a complete tight end at the University of Alabama. Touchdown Alabama Recruiting/Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown and reacted to some of the the top plays from Lewis’ senior season The full video can be streamed below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Generals ride defense, running game to spot in USFL playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At the lectern, Mike Riley sat down between running back Darius Victor and cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry, and admired a blue envelope handed to him by a United States Football League official. "Would you look at that?" Riley told Victor. "That’s our invitation," Victor said. "Our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Alabama gears up for an above average Hurricane season.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Forecasters are predicting an above average number of storms this year with up to six becoming major hurricanes. Weather watchers point to higher than normal temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean as one sign of an active season. Jason Beaman is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile. He says a hurricane plan is always a good thing to have in mind before a storm hits.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Selma remains fastest shrinking city in Alabama

Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
SELMA, AL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included Paramount Bar as having the top choice for Alabama. "It's packed with three types of cheese – Cheddar, goats'...
ALABAMA STATE

