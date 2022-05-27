Baseball bunch previews Texas A&M's SEC Tourney bout with Alabama

The summer enrollees have arrived on campus at the University of Alabama. Alabama signed 24 student-athletes in its recent freshmen class, and thirteen enrolled in the spring. The final 11 names include Emmanuel Henderson, Elijah Prichett, Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr., Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Hastings arrived on Sunday. All the freshmen will stay in Bryant Hall, which is traditional for athletes. Alabama’s social media profile released a video of the freshmen class moving in.
