Baseball bunch previews Texas A&M's SEC Tourney bout with Alabama

Alabama baseball officially finishes the 2022 season with a 31-27 (12-17) record after failing to earn a bid in the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament on Monday. The Crimson Tide's showing in Hoover at the SEC tournament allowed for some optimism heading into the selection show; however, the committee didn't see enough to make an impression as Alabama also went unlisted in the first four out of the tournament as well.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO