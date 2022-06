The beloved shareable returns to the menu as an ‘unlimited’ time offer. May 31, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Zaxby’s is celebrating the return of its beloved Fried Pickles. The Southern classic will be a permanent menu item going forward. Zaxby’s Fried Pickles are available systemwide as a stand-alone snack or as an add-on to complement one of Zaxby’s fan-favorite meals and sandwiches like the new Signature Club Sandwich with bacon and cheese.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO