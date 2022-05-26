Authorities ID Vineland High School Boy, 15, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

Authorities have identified the Vineland High School boy shot dead on Thursday, May 26.

Anthony Torres-Sanchez was killed in the shooting, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The shooting was not a random act, she said.

At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to Inspira Medical Center – Vineland where he succumbed to his injuries, she said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved, she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431. Additionally, tips can also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

