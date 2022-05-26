ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Union Cemetery Memorial Day event set for May 30

By Pulse Staff
rwcpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Union Cemetery invites the public to attend its Memorial Day event, which it had postponed for two years due to the pandemic. Union Cemetery has been commemorating Decoration Day, as...

www.rwcpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
rwcpulse.com

‘Let the chairs do the talking’: A local resident brings attention to the victims of the Texas school shooting

For about two and a half hours on Friday afternoon, 21 chairs sat unoccupied and unmarked in the middle of Courthouse Square. The chairs represented the 19 students and two teachers who were killed on Tuesday, May 24 when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a town of roughly 15,000 near the Texas-Mexico border.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Senate approves Becker's bill to limit police radio encryption

A bill from State Sen. Josh Becker that would require California law enforcement agencies to find alternatives to radio encryption cleared the state Senate on Thursday. The legislation, known as Senate Bill 1000, addresses the recent trend of police departments throughout California switching to encrypted communication, a practice that keeps the media and residents from monitoring police activities through a police scanner. The bill gives law enforcement agencies until Jan. 1, 2024 to come up with policies that would protect confidential information while restoring public access to regular radio communication.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy