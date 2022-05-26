Union Cemetery Memorial Day event set for May 30

A bill from State Sen. Josh Becker that would require California law enforcement agencies to find alternatives to radio encryption cleared the state Senate on Thursday. The legislation, known as Senate Bill 1000, addresses the recent trend of police departments throughout California switching to encrypted communication, a practice that keeps the media and residents from monitoring police activities through a police scanner. The bill gives law enforcement agencies until Jan. 1, 2024 to come up with policies that would protect confidential information while restoring public access to regular radio communication.

