ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Father of Sandy Hook shooting victim speaks out after Texas killings

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiBf1_0fsSL39V00
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — When Carlos Soto saw a state police officer walking toward him with his head down, on that fateful day of Dec. 14, 2012, after a school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, he “already knew that she was gone.”

Soto's daughter, Victoria Soto, a first-grade teacher at Sandy Hook, died in the deadly school rampage that killed six adults and 20 children.

“That day was the hardest day of my life,” he told ABC News' "Start Here" host Brad Mielke.

Soto shared his grief as a father two days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

The mass shootings in Uvalde and Newtown, separated by less than a decade, are among the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

“Today we send our kids to school and we don’t know if they’ll be safe,” said Soto.

Soto and his family have since gone on to create a scholarship fund in honor of Victoria, organize an annual 5K for teachers in her memory, and, in 2014, they joined the lawsuit against gun manufacturer Remington Arms, who manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15 that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting, settled with the families this year for $73 million.

Soto also has made a point to speak with other parents who have lost children to school shootings. He told ABC News’ Mielke that parents ask, “Carlos, how can you do it?”

“My daughter is gone,” he said, “but she is always by my heart telling me what to say and what to do. She passed the torch to me.”

It doesn’t get easier, he said.

“The best way is to talk about it. Don't keep it inside of you” he said, “because it will eat you up. You have to keep going forward.”

Soto became impassioned when the conversation turned to the political influence of gun manufacturers who lobby the government to prevent gun control legislation.

“The only way it’s gonna be changed,” he said, "is if we take our vote and remove these people out of there.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday. Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Funerals for victims of Uvalde school shooting begin

UVALDE — The first funerals for victims killed in the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history are expected to occur in Uvalde, Texas, one week after the massacre. Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old, will be laid to rest Tuesday following funeral services in the afternoon. Visitations for the students began on Monday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WGAU

Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn't seen the body of their loved one. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Florida man killed in suspected alligator attack, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A Florida man was killed in a suspected alligator attack, authorities said. The Largo Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating the death of a man at Taylor Lake in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area. "At this time, detectives believe the victim was...
LARGO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Soto
WGAU

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The...
UVALDE, TX
Autoweek.com

Uvalde School Shooting Leaves Joey Logano ‘Sad and Furious at the Same Time’

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano was 22, plenty old enough to understand the horror of the December 2012 shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in his home state of Connecticut. Logano and his family are from Middletown, about 45 minutes from Newtown, where 20 school-age students and six adults at the school were killed two weeks before Christmas. (The shooter, as it turns out, had killed his mother before going to the school; when cornered by law enforcement, he killed himself).
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Abc News#Robb Elementary School#Remington Arms#Bushmaster
WGAU

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints. The court voted in an unusual 5-4 alignment Tuesday to put the Texas law...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday. Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
WGAU

2nd body found after boat carrying 13 flips on Colorado lake

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat flipped over in high winds on a Colorado lake over Memorial Day weekend, sending 13 people into the water and leaving two dead. The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat at Lake Pueblo State Park when it capsized Sunday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
WGAU

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK — A wild scene inside a New York City bar played out when an opossum found its way inside and needed to be removed. Video obtained by WABC shows Sarah Fulton carrying the marsupial by the scruff of its neck as she walks it out of Temkin’s Bar in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy