Local school districts and organizations will provide free nutritious meals for kids during the summer break. LISD and the North Texas Hunger Council will begin serving meals on Tuesday through late July at 16 campuses throughout the district, according to a LISD news release. Any child 18 and under — they are not required to be a LISD student — and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 can come to one of the locations for breakfast and lunch, according to the district website. Meals are not grab-and-go, as they were during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but must be consumed onsite.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO