Detroit, MI

Teen facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at Detroit cops

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9ofd_0fsRtZDF00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit teenager is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing bullets at two officers.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office brought the charges against 18-year-old Deontay Keon Hestle Jr. on Friday.

Hestle has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of fleeing and eluding, and one four counts of felony firearm.

The person driving the car, 18-year-old Robbie Shavon Kaigler, has been charged with feeling and eluding as well as being an accessory after the fact.

According to investigators, on May 21, at approximately 4:07 a.m., Hestle was hanging out of a car that was involved in drag racing last weekend. When Detroit police officers tried to pull the car over, Hestle allegedly fired eight shots.

No officers were hurt.

The suspects were arrested after police received a tip through the Detroit Rewards TV website .

The young defendants were arraigned Friday afternoon in 36th District Court. Defendant Hestle was given a $1,000,000 cash bond. Kaigler was given a $50,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

The teen's next court appearance, a Probable Cause Conference, is scheduled for June 3, before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

