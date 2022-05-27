Patsy Bina, 90, Columbus

Richard “Dick” Leroy White, 90, of Columbus, died May 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born May 27, 1931, in Newton County, Mo., Dick was the son of John and Leonel (Cunningham) White. During his life, Richard served his country for over 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Continuing his life of service, Dick also worked as a Highway Patrolman for over 30 years and rode with the motorcycle unit when stationed at Junction City. He also enjoyed training new recruits as they came on the highway patrol.
Faye N. Molitor, 93, of Parsons and former longtime Chetopa resident, died at 2:40 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Elm Haven East Nursing Home. Born December 11, 1928 in rural Bartlett, Faye Norleen Vance was the daughter of Lewis Riley and Edith Marie (Sanderson) Vance. As a young girl, she grew up and attended Foland School in rural Bartlett.
Memorial Day in Columbus was denoted with a special event. (Not all pictured, not in order) Veterans Aron Davolt, Danny Langerot, Steve Davis, Phillip Bass and Randy Bass all got together to hold a service commemorating the sacrifices made by the country’s bravest men and women. Photo by Jacob Spencer.
A special Memorial Day service was held at Park Cemetery in Columbus yesterday. Veterans and citizens alike gathered near the veterans memorial to commemorate the sacrifices made by the country’s bravest men and women. Photo by Jacob Spencer.
Central Elementary School in Baxter Springs has announced their second semester honor rolls. Students named to the all A honor roll include: Alexis Main, Andee Chesnut, Annalise Cox, Annalise Parker, Augi Kerr, Ava Wimberly, Bastony Joseph, Braylin Tibbs, Brecklyn Williams, Cage Bowman, Carlee Busse, Carsyn Kelly, Cashen Sikes, Chase Ellison, Chloe Langford, Chloe Parkison, Claire High, Claudia…
Columbus Fire Department has been hosting a number of fundraisers to fund the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show later this summer. Kale Kitterman, Steve Burton Sr., Jaden Tedlock and Kannon Kitterman all worked hard to pass out hot dogs and brats during the April 29 event. Another fireworks fundraiser is planned Friday, June 3. Photo by Jacob Spencer. All hands were on deck during Columbus…
Students at Park Elementary School in Columbus recently gathered for an end of the year talent show. The school’s cafeteria served as the stage for their performances, including Jaxsyn Robinson’s hip DJ skills. Photo by Jacob Spencer. A number of special skills were shown off as part of Park Elementary School’s end of year talent show in Columbus. A group of students gathered together in the…
Columbus kindergarten students just got promoted to first grade together. All of the classes were called up to the stage one-by-one to recognize each pupil’s promotion. One of the classes from Park Elementary looks on after they had received their caps. Photo by Jacob Spencer. Columbus’ Park Elementary School recently held a promotion ceremony for kindergarten students who just moved up into the…
The Columbus Titan Baseball Team took the field at Tointon Family Stadium on the campus of Kansas State University for the Kansas Class 3A State Baseball Championship game against Wichita Collegiate High School, Friday evening. The game was a first in Titan Baseball history but came up just short of the goal to win state, settling for state runner-up following a 10-3 loss. The Wichita team was…
Columbus Titan Junior, Kolt Ungeheuer, is the 2022 Kansas Class 3A State High Jump Champion following the All-Class State Track Meet in Wichita, Saturday. In the fourth meet of his high school career, Ungeheuer cleared six feet, eight inches to beat the field of top class 3A jumpers from around the state. He tied the state record of six feet, 10.5 inches at the Chanute Regional last week to set…
Cherokee County 4-H has selected the 4-H member of the month for June. Eight-year-old Beckett Asher is beginning his first year of 4-H and is a member of the Lone Elm Beavers and he is serving as treasurer. Asher has been showing in the open class for two years. He will be showing chickens, pigeons, dairy goats, feeder cattle and his bucket calf, Bulldozer, at the county fair. This year at the…
Warmer weather has arrived and the Columbus community recently celebrated with the first day of the city’s farmers’ market. Over a dozen different booths lined the lot to greet the guests as they browsed through the unique offerings available. The ever-popular Make a Difference farm was back bigger and better than ever for the event. Fresh foods like radishes, asparagus, yellow squash, salad…
Comments / 0