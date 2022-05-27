Patsy Bina, 90, Columbus

Richard “Dick” Leroy White, 90, of Columbus, died May 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born May 27, 1931, in Newton County, Mo., Dick was the son of John and Leonel (Cunningham) White. During his life, Richard served his country for over 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Continuing his life of service, Dick also worked as a Highway Patrolman for over 30 years and rode with the motorcycle unit when stationed at Junction City. He also enjoyed training new recruits as they came on the highway patrol.

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO