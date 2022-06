Nobody was injured in a structure fire reported on the 1200 block of E. Johnson Street. Initial reports to 911 indicated fire and smoke were seen on the back side of a house. Engine Co. 3 arrived at 7:02 p.m. and located active fire on the back deck of a house. The fire originated from a small metal bucket and extended about six feet up the exterior siding. Firefighters picked up the bucket and moved it off the deck and extinguished all fire. Ladder Co. 1 and Engine Co. 1 searched the interior of the home, finding no one home. Crews confirmed the fire did not spread to the inside of the house.

