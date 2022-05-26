What Colorado Leaders Are Saying about New Laws Signed by Gov. Polis to Support Colorado Schools & Improve Student Success, Increase Access to Higher Education and Affordable Housing
ARVADA - This afternoon in Arvada and Denver, Governor Polis signed legislation to support Colorado’s schools, improve student success and unveiled the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new Pegasus shuttle. Pegasus will depart year-round from Denver’s Union Station, with stops at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail, and...www.colorado.gov
Comments / 0