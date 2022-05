NEW YORK - On the final day of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we have one more member of our AAPI community to spotlight.A chef and cookbook author is embracing the wave of recognition Filipino Americans are experiencing on a national stage.As CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports, it was a breakout year for artists with Filipino roots at the 2022 Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars, Saweetie, Elle King, H.E.R., and Olivia Rodrigo. They landed an impressive 22 Grammy nominations between them. Also this year, Kasama, an eatery in Chicago, became the first Filipino restaurant in America to earn a Michelin star. ...

