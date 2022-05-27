ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Smith uses Giants to play April Fools' prank in May

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVVjF_0fsQAA8k00

For a brief moment on Thursday, it was believed that retired NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. had joined the New York Giants’ coaching staff.

It seemed that way because Smith, who was decked out in Giants gear, was on the field during OTAs and released a video stating he had been added to Brian Daboll’s group of assistants.

Unfortunately, the fun only lasted a few minutes.

After getting wind of Smith’s video, the Giants quickly released a statement informing reporters that the retired wideout had not joined the team’s staff. Rather, Smith was in East Rutherford filming for NFL Network.

Smith himself later confirmed that he was just joking around.

Although Smith is not joining the Giants — much to the disappointment of fans — he did work with the team’s defensive backs for a few days while he was in town. In fact, Adoree’ Jackson even gave him a shout following a pick-six on Thursday.

“It was crazy talking to Steve Smith today. He was talking about whatever you do, try to make a play a day, and the play that you think that you did well, you look on film and it might not be as good as you think. And the play that you didn’t think was good ended up being as good play,” Jackson told reporters.

“What’s crazy is before we actually talked something similar about that in the meeting room about the quarterback being under center and watching the moves and what may happen. Quick game, or if it’s play-action, a deeper, developing route. … So I saw it, listened to it, and then you actually see that route, but I listened to it. Understanding that it’s that first move, second move, third move, trying to react, and talking to Steve Smith about that. That’s a testament to Steve and Coach Wink [Martindale] and Coach Rome [Jerome Henderson] about trying to take the next step to the next level by dissecting everything.”

Smith may not be joining the Giants’ coaching staff, but it’s clear he had a positive impact in just a few days.

