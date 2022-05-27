ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Divorcing Brad Pitt After ‘Friends’ Finale: I ‘Leaned In to the End’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5Q9v_0fsQ87XL00

Looking back with a laugh! Jennifer Aniston cracked a joke about her divorce from Brad Pitt while discussing the aftermath of the Friends finale.

Everything Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt Have Said About Their Relationship, Divorce

Read article

When the Horrible Bosses star, 53, made her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 26, host Ellen DeGeneres asked her how she coped with the end of the long-running sitcom, which aired from September 1994 to May 2004.

"I got a divorce and went into therapy," the Morning Show actress quipped. "And then I did a movie called The Break-Up . I just kind of leaned in to the end."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mwdh_0fsQ87XL00
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Shutterstock (2)

Less than one year after the Friends series finale, Aniston and Pitt, 58, announced their split after four years of marriage. The duo, who started dating in 1998, had tied the knot in July 2000.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: The Way They Were

Read article

After their breakup, the Oscar winner went public with Angelina Jolie , whom he met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while he was still married to Aniston. The Fight Club actor and the Maleficent star, 46, tied the knot in 2014 after nine years together but later split after two years of marriage.

Aniston, for her part, laughed about the drama during her Ellen appearance. "I just was like, 'You know what, guys? Let's make this a completely new chapter,'" the Friends With Money star joked to the comedian, 64. "Let's end everything and then start new. It worked great!"

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Though the pair's split made plenty of headlines at the time, they've remained amicable with each other over the years. "Brad and I are buddies," Aniston said during a June 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show . "We’re friends. And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all."

Fans of the twosome clamored for a reunion after they were spotted hugging backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but an insider told Us Weekly at the time that it isn't going to happen.

Justin! Brad! A Timeline of Jennifer Aniston's Dating History

Read article

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen," the source explained in February 2020 . "They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together."

Interest in their relationship status hit another high in September 2020 when the pair appeared in a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High , with Aniston playing Pitt's character's crush. “Everyone, including Brad and Jen, had a really good time doing the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and were happy to reunite,” an insider told Us at the time .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y02hn_0fsQ87XL00
Jennifer Aniston Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After their split, Aniston dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer before she began her romance with Justin Theroux in 2011. The pair, who tied the knot in August 2015, called it quits in February 2018.

Despite the end of their romance , however, the Cake star and the Leftovers alum, 50, also remain close. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” Theroux told Esquire in April 2021 . “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship."

The Mulholland Drive actor has also said he wouldn't say no to a role on his ex-wife's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show . "Listen, if they wanna send me some pages," he told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021, adding that he speaks to Aniston fairly often. "We check in."

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie's Strict Rules Are Making Daughter Shiloh Want To Attend A College 'As Far Away As Possible,' Claims Insider

It turns out that having an Oscar winner as a mom isn't all it's cracked up to be. According to a Star insider, Angelina Jolie has become increasingly strict over the past several years, and the tight leash she has on her and ex Brad Pitt's kids isn't sitting well with their 15-year-old daughter Shiloh."Shiloh is about to turn 16 but Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive," the insider claimed. "She's also got a really early curfew — her security team has to have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions."While the rules would bug any teen, Shiloh is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Ellen Degeneres
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorcing#Friendship
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Oprah Winfrey urges Ellen DeGeneres to do what she didn't after ending talk show

Oprah Winfrey made a rare COVID-era appearance to help with Ellen DeGeneres's talk-show send-off. Winfrey, whose own iconic eponymous talk show ended 11 years ago, admitted she was "emotional" when she came out having just talked to Ellen DeGeneres Show staffers backstage about the end of the show's 19-year run.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped A Bombshell About Her 'Terrifying' Panic Attacks: 'I Thought I Was Losing My Mind'

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just share three gorgeous PDA-filled pictures of herself with fiancé Ben Affleck in the latest On The JLo newsletter. The 52-year-old Marry Me star also used it as an opportunity to share a very candid confession about her past with her fans – in particular, how she used to suffer what she described as “terrifying” panic attacks! We had no idea!
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Staying Confident in Her Body at Age 40: ‘Happiness is Beautiful’

Loving herself first and foremost! Amid a busy schedule and a changing romantic status, Danica Patrick has learned it’s crucial to be confident. “I think that's always an ongoing thing, but age definitely gives you a lot of perspective,” the former NASCAR racer, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 25, while promoting her partnership with Good […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe Gets Ready for Prom

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. It's prom night for Deacon Phillippe. The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe suited up for the high school milestone, posting several pics to his Instagram account on May 21. "Prom anyone??," he captioned the snaps, which...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

143K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy