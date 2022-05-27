ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B93

Scientologists Attempted to Recruit Phoebe Bridgers Fans in Line for Concert

By PopCrush Staff
B93
B93
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of fans waiting in line for a Phoebe Bridgers concert were approached to join the Church of Scientology earlier this week. When TikTok user @cottagecoreboyscout, real name Amelia, lined up for the "Moon Song" singer's Tampa, Fla. show at 9:30AM Tuesday (May 24) at The Cuban Club, she had...

b93.net

Comments / 1

Related
thegabber.com

Gulfport Filmmaker Captures Affair in ‘The Click’

“The Click,” a short film by Gulfport filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen, has been in the works for years, but hit a few roadblocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the original actors having an actual affair during filming. The new cast of four depicts the original story by Marina Shemwell,...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music#Scientologists#The Church Of Scientology#Tiktok#Cottagecoreboyscout#The Cuban Club
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater church makes interesting discovery inside building walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
cltampa.com

At St. Pete Pride 2022, I hope to hear 'Black Lives Matter' being shouted just as loudly as 'We Say Gay'

I moved to St. Pete a couple years ago carrying with me a lifetime of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) experience and the sincere desire to make my new home, inclusivity-wise, as much of a utopia as the beautiful beaches and smiling faces suggested it should be. Discovering my own Queerness years ago inspired a joy and freedom in me that I had never known in my life before it. Sadly, it was always hampered by the incredible oppression that came with the world’s opinion of it and the shade of my skin.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

20 essential old-school ice cream shops in Tampa Bay

Florida and ice cream go together like spotty bananas on a chocolate sundae, and it's been this way for a long, long time. The Tampa Bay area has a ton of classic ice cream spots that have stood the test of time, and so what follows is a few of the oldest and most iconic ice cream joints around.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Survey reveals new insights about why vacationers flock to Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay’s profile continues to grow nationally and even globally, Tampa and Hillsborough County's destination marketing organization, Visit Tampa Bay, has tweaked its messaging. According to a news release, Visit Tampa Bay and FKQ Advertising + Marketing plan to unveil a new marketing campaign built around a catchphrase,...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

A promotion that invoked the spirit of actor and animal activist Betty White has resulted in the adoption of more than 1,000 dogs and cats, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center reports. The center waived adoption fees in honor of White following her death Dec. 31. Initially the promotion ran...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
995qyk.com

To Rent In Tampa Bay Area You May Need 3 Full Time Jobs

To rent in Tampa Bay Area you may need 3 full time jobs. As a real estate broker over the last 20 years we’ve never seen anything like it. We manage properties and qualify and place tenants all over the bay area. Sale prices are through the roof, yes. But, rental rates broke through the same roof over a year ago, and are still climbing.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Antisemitic, racist flyers cause hurt in Southwest Florida

Hateful messages were left on cars in Southwest Florida malls. WINK News reported earlier this week that someone put racist and antisemitic flyers on cars at Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall. Religious leaders say this type of hate only tears our community apart. Pastor Rickey Anderson, a follower of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
B93

B93

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy