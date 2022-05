Charles Griffen Wins 2022 California State Pro Show!. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway with athletes from around the world eager to show the hard work that’s made up their respective off-seasons. The 2022 California State Pro Olympia qualifier took place on May 28, 2022, in San Diego, California, and featured an impressive lineup of talent from the Men’s Open Bodybuilding division. By the end of the competition, Charles Griffen walked away in the first place and punched his ticket to Mr. Olympia.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO