US Cellular enhances 5G coverage in Sampson

CLINTON — US Cellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with a new 5G cell site in Sampson County. The site enhances US Cellular’s network in and around the Roseboro community and is among the more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.

US Cellular invested $300,000 in this latest network advancement as part of the company’s ongoing North Carolina strategic network investments. In 2021, the company invested $192.6 million investment in its North Carolina network. This included $29 million in general network upgrades, $45.4 million in 5G modernizations and $118.2 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

“At US Cellular we focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and a fast, reliable network to keep our customers here in Sampson County connected to their friends and family,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for US Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “Our engineers live and work here in eastern North Carolina and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”

US Cellular’s local engineers travel throughout the company’s coverage area and make continuous improvements to ensure UScellular meets its promise to provide fast, dependable service. For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.