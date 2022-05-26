ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota City, IA

Truck catches on fire in Dakota City

By Matt Scher
977thebolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota City, IA – If you were around the Humboldt or Dakota City areas this afternoon, you may have heard...

977thebolt.com

kicdam.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Palo Alto County Crash

Cylinder, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was hurt after the rider was involved in a crash last week near Cylinder. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5300 mile of 390th Street, just east of town, around 11:30 Thursday morning where an investigation determined 21-year-old Braxton Long of Emmetsburg was eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to pass another vehicle sending him into the ditch.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Residential House Fire Reported in Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Fire Department was called to a residential house fire in the community on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:3 0p.m., the Marshall County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call from an individual of a fire in progress at a home located at 506 South 5th Street in Marshalltown. When...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Drivers Identified from Saturday Morning Crash in Greene County

The drivers from a Saturday morning two vehicle crash in Jefferson have been identified. According to the Jefferson Police Department, officers, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Ambulance responded to the crash at 10:19am on Highway 30, just east of Sparky’s One Stop gas station. The report states that April Hager was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and heading west on the highway. Her vehicle then struck the rear-end of a Case IH Tractor, driven by Edward Irbeck of Dedham.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Motorcyclists Identified From Crash With Deer That Occurred On Sunday

The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
PERRY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

One Injured in Fort Dodge Shooting Sunday Night

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Alpha Media News has confirmed that a 16 year old male was shot and later life flighted for injuries sustained during a Sunday night shooting outside the Dodger Apartments in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Ryan Gruenberg, at just before...
FORT DODGE, IA
Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Crash Claims on Life

(Winterset) A Winterset man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Highway 169 south of Winterset. Responding Deputies found an adult male, identified as 61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset,...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

State Patrol reports multiple fatal crashes on holiday weekend

Four people have died in four separate crashes since Saturday according to the Iowa State Patrol. Those crashes happened in Dubuque, Montgomery, Plymouth, and Pottawattamie counties. A vehicle lost control, entered a ditch and rolled at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in Dubuque County. The crash resulted in the death of...
DUBUQUE, IA
94.1 KRNA

Three Dead in Monday Morning Eastern Iowa Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa woman claims to be police in assault, sheriff says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman who claimed to be a police officer is accused of assaulting a man at a residence in Spencer, Iowa, on May 25, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Tiffany Clabaugh, 28, of Spencer told occupants of a home she was a...
SPENCER, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One person shot on Des Moines’ south side Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot Monday on Des Moines’ south side and the gunfire forced a Des Moines father to take cover with his family. “I heard five or six gunshots, it sounded like a small-caliber firearm,” said Justin Scheffers. Those gunshots were heard right in front of Sheffers’ home in the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake man arrested for trying to kill two people

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A man accused of trying to run over two people on a motorcycle is facing attempted murder charges. Chad Ronald Gustin, 43 of Clear Lake, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday afternoon and is being held without bail. Law enforcement says Gustin...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire forces evacuation of Waverly GMT plant

WAVERLY, Iowa — Flames erupted at a Waverly plant Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to GMT around 3:00pm Sunday. Workers at the plant tell Iowa's News Now a dunage fire is responsible. Dunage is loose wood or matting used to keep cargo in position within a ship's hold. Everyone...
WAVERLY, IA
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Monday Shooting

(Waterloo, Iowa) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Waterloo Monday. Police responded to reports of gunshots near West 4th Street and Grant, and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
valleynewslive.com

Lightning strike sets fuel tank on fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a lightning strike hit a fuel tank at 38026 330th Ave SW in Climax and set it on fire. They say it happened just before 5 am this morning during a storm. There were other fuel...
POLK COUNTY, MN

