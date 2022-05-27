Top 5 headphones deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

The Memorial Day sales have officially started and this Memorial Day weekend promises to have some of the best deals yet, including discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances and garden furniture.

At T3, not only do we love a good bargain, but we’re dedicated to helping our readers save money and find the best prices on a range of products and services. For the run-up to Memorial Day, we’ve been reporting on the best Memorial Day sales 2022 and have found some incredible savings from top retailers, like Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

We’ve been seeing some huge deals on headphones and earbuds this year. Headphones are always popular during the big sales seasons like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so Memorial Day is no exception. Whether you’re a wired or wireless fan or you’re looking for something with good noise cancellation, we’ve rounded up the best deals on headphones and earbuds that you can find right now in the Memorial Day sales.

If you have a particular retailer in mind, check out our guides to the best Memorial Day sales and deals from Best Buy , Walmart , Home Depot , Lowe’s and Wayfair .

The Top 5 Memorial Day Headphones Deals 2022

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249.99, now $189.99 at Target

Deals on Apple products are extremely rare so when you find a discounted pair of AirPods, you have to grab them before they're gone. The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds and best noise cancelling earbuds on the market, and are currently 24% off at Target. They use spatial audio and adaptive EQ to automatically tune music to your ears and there are three sizes to choose from for a snug and comfortable fit.

JBL Under Armour Project Rock Headphones: was $299.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the JBL Under Armour Wireless Over-the-Ear headphones at Best Buy. This Memorial Day, Best Buy has some of the biggest discounts on headphones so they're a retailer definitely worth checking out for cheap audio deals. These JBL headphones have noise cancelling technology, charged sound and Ambient Aware so you're fully immersed in what you're listening to or focusing on. They're also sweatproof so you can wear them while you workout.

Soul SYNC PRO: was $109.99, now $44 at Amazon

The Soul store at Amazon has up to 60% off its full headphones range, including the SYNC PRO Superior Wireless Earbuds. These intelligent earbuds have dual microphones, up to 150 hours of battery life and can be controlled via voice commands. To take advantage of this deal and save £65.99 on these in-ear headphones, all you need to do is click the 'add coupon' button when you add them to your cart and the price will be updated at the checkout.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279, now $199 at Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best noise cancelling headphones that have great call quality and voice pick-up. The noise cancellation is extremely impressive as you can choose between Quiet Mode, Aware Mode or Acoustic Noise Cancelling for different levels of quietness. They fit nicely and fit to the curves of the ear so you can wear them for a while without noticing them.

Beats Studio3: was $349.99, now $199.99 at Best Buy

The Beats Studio3 are great for noise cancellation, battery life and comfort. They hold a top spot in our best Beats headphones guide and they deliver a premium listening experience with the Apple W1 chip. In this deal, you not only save a massive $150 but you also get 6 months of free Apple Music and Apple News+ and 3 months of free Apple TV+ (new subscribers only).

Where to shop for cheap headphones & earbuds this Memorial Day

Throughout May, we’ve been searching far and wide for the best places to shop for cheap headphones and earbuds this Memorial Day. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find great savings and price drops from the following retailers.

Best Buy Memorial Day Headphones deals

This Memorial Day 2022, Best Buy has some of the biggest price drops, helping customers save over $200 on wireless and wired headphones and earbuds. We’ve highlighted the two best deals above but there’s plenty more savings available from big name brands like JBL, Beats, Samsung, Bose, Jabra and more.

View all Best Buy Memorial Day Headphones deals

Amazon Memorial Day Headphones deals

With new deals and offers every day, it’s no surprise that Amazon has some of the cheapest prices on headphones, earbuds, speakers and soundbars this year. While it does have strong offers from big brands, make sure to look at the lesser known names as these often have the biggest price drops and are still high quality, like Soul.

View all Amazon Memorial Day Headphones deals

Walmart Memorial Day Headphones deals

Walmart has top offers on wireless and Bluetooth headphones and speakers, plus plenty of styles, colours and sizes, including over-ear, in-ear and wired models. You’ll find the best deals on Bose, Sony and Samsung at Walmart so definitely check out the Walmart Memorial Day sale if you like these brands.

View all Walmart Memorial Day Headphones deals

Target Memorial Day Headphones deals

Whether you shop in store or online, Target has an extensive selection of headphones and earbuds deals. If you’re looking for cheap deals on Beats and Apple, Target is definitely the place to look and if you shop online, you can find exclusive offers and how long a deal is running for.

View all Target Memorial Day Headphones deals

Newegg Memorial Day Headphones deals

If you’re interested in gaming headphones or headsets, the Newegg Memorial Day sale has up to 50% off. In addition to the standard over-ear, in-ear, wireless and Bluetooth models, you can also find headphones specifically designed for sports, DJs and content creators.

View all Newegg Memorial Day Headphones deals

