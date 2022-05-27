ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Father of Sandy Hook shooting victim speaks out after Texas killings

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
 4 days ago
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — When Carlos Soto saw a state police officer walking toward him with his head down, on that fateful day of Dec. 14, 2012, after a school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, he “already knew that she was gone.”

Soto's daughter, Victoria Soto, a first-grade teacher at Sandy Hook, died in the deadly school rampage that killed six adults and 20 children.

“That day was the hardest day of my life,” he told ABC News' "Start Here" host Brad Mielke.

Soto shared his grief as a father two days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

The mass shootings in Uvalde and Newtown, separated by less than a decade, are among the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

“Today we send our kids to school and we don’t know if they’ll be safe,” said Soto.

Soto and his family have since gone on to create a scholarship fund in honor of Victoria, organize an annual 5K for teachers in her memory, and, in 2014, they joined the lawsuit against gun manufacturer Remington Arms, who manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15 that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting, settled with the families this year for $73 million.

Soto also has made a point to speak with other parents who have lost children to school shootings. He told ABC News’ Mielke that parents ask, “Carlos, how can you do it?”

“My daughter is gone,” he said, “but she is always by my heart telling me what to say and what to do. She passed the torch to me.”

It doesn’t get easier, he said.

“The best way is to talk about it. Don't keep it inside of you” he said, “because it will eat you up. You have to keep going forward.”

Soto became impassioned when the conversation turned to the political influence of gun manufacturers who lobby the government to prevent gun control legislation.

“The only way it’s gonna be changed,” he said, "is if we take our vote and remove these people out of there.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Video appears to show Texas 911 dispatchers relaying information from children in classroom

UVALDE, Texas — Video obtained by ABC News, taken outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as last week's massacre was unfolding inside, appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers on scene that they were receiving calls from children who were alive inside the classroom that the gunman had entered -- as law enforcement continued to wait nearly an hour and a half to enter the room.
Texas school shooting: Company donates 19 custom caskets to victims

EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn't seen the body of their loved one. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an...
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul...
Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK — A wild scene inside a New York City bar played out when an opossum found its way inside and needed to be removed. Video obtained by WABC shows Sarah Fulton carrying the marsupial by the scruff of its neck as she walks it out of Temkin’s Bar in Brooklyn.
Police: Massachusetts man flattened women's tires, filled gas tanks with water

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles. Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported. Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that...
Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
Gas costs more at some California locations than the federal minimum wage

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage. Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.
St. Johns County School Board unanimously approves attendance zoning changes

ST JOHNS COUNTY — The St. Johns County School Board met Tuesday morning and voted unanimously to approve attendance zone changes that may impact you and your children. The changes were proposed to attendance zones for areas in Northwest and Northeast St. Johns County to tackle overcrowding and to provide a better educational experience for students throughout the district.
