New York City, NY

VIDEOS: Demogorgans, Mind Flayers, & More Took Over The Empire State Building Last Night

By Justine Golata
 4 days ago

Besides being the start of Memorial Day weekend , today marks an important moment for all you nerds! That’s right, Stranger Things Season 4 has finally been released to Netflix for your bingeing pleasure, and last night NYC celebrated its launch in a totally rad way!

Beyond scooping up your tickets to the epic Stranger Things Experience in NYC , if you looked up to the sky last night around 8:45-10:45pm you would have caught a spine-chilling glance at a rift to the Upside Down that opened in NYC. The bitchin’ light projection was a 15 minute show that looped for two hours, featuring fan-favorite moments from previous seasons and an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come in the highly-anticipated new season.

Other projections took place worldwide from Bondi Beach in Australia to Duomo Square in Milan, but we’ve got to say, with a sprinkle of bias of course, that the Empire State Building’s projection was our favorite.

Here are some mind-bending videos of last night’s portal opening across the Empire State Building

We can’t think of a better way to keep celebrating the season’s release than by grabbing your tickets to NYC’s epic Stranger Things experience .

Stranger Things: The Experience – Unlock your power!

June 1, 2022 16:30
(+ more dates)
Duggal Greenhouse (63 Flushing Ave, Bldg. 268 Brooklyn NY, 11205, New York)

Hudson River Park Is Hosting Over 260 Free Events This Season

Hudson River Park just released their jam-packed spring and summer event schedule and it’s filled to the brim with exciting free things to do!. Due to increased funding, this year’s lineup will offer over 260 free events from May through November . Some old favorites will be returning, such as the critically acclaimed Blues BBQ Festival and a full range of fitness classes.
A Sky-High Viewing Deck & Museum Are Coming To One Times Square

People have been watching the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square since 1907, and soon we’ll be able to experience the ball in a whole new way!. Real estate investment and management firm Jamestown, known for the redevelopment of NYC’s Chelsea Market, recently announced the $500 million redevelopment of One Times Square which will modernize the building as a 21st century visitor center.
