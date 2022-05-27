VIDEOS: Demogorgans, Mind Flayers, & More Took Over The Empire State Building Last Night

Besides being the start of Memorial Day weekend , today marks an important moment for all you nerds! That’s right, Stranger Things Season 4 has finally been released to Netflix for your bingeing pleasure, and last night NYC celebrated its launch in a totally rad way!

Beyond scooping up your tickets to the epic Stranger Things Experience in NYC , if you looked up to the sky last night around 8:45-10:45pm you would have caught a spine-chilling glance at a rift to the Upside Down that opened in NYC. The bitchin’ light projection was a 15 minute show that looped for two hours, featuring fan-favorite moments from previous seasons and an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come in the highly-anticipated new season.

Other projections took place worldwide from Bondi Beach in Australia to Duomo Square in Milan, but we’ve got to say, with a sprinkle of bias of course, that the Empire State Building’s projection was our favorite.

Here are some mind-bending videos of last night’s portal opening across the Empire State Building

We can’t think of a better way to keep celebrating the season’s release than by grabbing your tickets to NYC’s epic Stranger Things experience

Stranger Things: The Experience – Unlock your power!

June 1, 2022 16:30