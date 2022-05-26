Movie based on bestseller films on Miami campus

An estimated 500 guests from Hollywood’s cinematography community filed the DGA theater on Tuesday evening for the debut of leading motion picture camera maker ARRI’a Alexa 35, a 4K Super 35 successor to its popular Alexa Mini camera — and it has already attracted some leading cinematographers. This week three-time Oscar winning DP Robert Richardson (The Aviator) begins lensing the Ben Affleck-directed drama about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro with one of the first of the new cameras, ARRI representatives tell The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, they said three-time Oscar winning DP Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (The Revenant) and six-time Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy...

