ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

‘The end of a chapter’: Christopher’s Restaurant closing after 31 years

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQk5M_0fsPW63C00

KETTERING, Ohio ( WDTN ) — After 31 years of serving the Kettering community, Christopher’s Restaurant will be closing its Dorothy Lane restaurant location on June 15.

The owners, Dave and Erika Krites, were unable to reach an agreement on renewing its long-standing lease in Woodlane Plaza. The two are working to find a place to reopen the local fan-favorite restaurant for dining, according to a release.

Memorial Day fun in the Miami Valley

“We find ourselves at a crossroads in our journey together with all of you,” Dave said. “After months of discussion with our landlord and one final attempt last week, we have been unable to reach mutually agreeable leasing terms with our landlord to stay in our current location.”

The Krites shared plans to continue to grow the Christopher’s catering business and its new event center, The Gem by Christopher’s, located in Riverside at 3425 Valley Street.

“While we figure out what is next for the restaurant, we will continue to serve the community amazing food through our catering events and at The Gem, with some exciting new dinner and brunch offerings. And we hope to keep as many of our current employees as we can to help us do that,” the release states.

23 officers leave Dayton Police Department since January

They said the hunt for a new location to reopen the Christopher’s Restaurant continues. Until then, Christopher’s will honor all existing catering and event bookings and will continue to take new customers until its closure in June.

Any outstanding gift card balances for the restaurant can be redeemed for catering or event rental, and catering ordering minimums will be reduced to help accommodate this.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Kettering, OH
Lifestyle
Kettering, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Riverside, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
WCPO

Historic Black cemetery opens up for Memorial Day, but plagued by ongoing flooding

CINCINNATI — Union Baptist Church honored the lives and sacrifices of our nation's heroes at one of its historic cemeteries in Madisonville for Memorial Day. However, ongoing flooding issues there continue to disrupt the church's activities. United American Cemetery, located along Duck Creek Road, is a historic site for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Food Drink#Dayton Police Department
WLWT 5

Crews to begin 45-day OH-122 bridge closure in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the OH-122 bridge repair project will continue this month with a full closure of the bridge beginning Tuesday. Crews will close the bridge over the Great Miami River on the westside of Middletown for 45 days. Detours will be available...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wnewsj.com

After 73 years the Wilmington Drive-In rides into the sunset

The first time I heard him, I stood near the bar in an Irish pub in Cleveland, listening to an elderly Irishman read from the large red book he held in his hands. “Real tears are not those that fall from the eyes and cover the face, but those that fall from the heart and cover the soul,” he read.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

45 years ago today: 165 dead in Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire

Saturday marks 45 years since the Cincinnati area’s deadliest fire. The Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate was destroyed by fire on May 28, 1977, killing 165 people. More than 200 other people were hurt in the blaze, including five firefighters. The incident remains the third-deadliest nightclub fire in...
SOUTHGATE, KY
WDTN

SICSA’s Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Kaitlin Becraft joins us live in studio with their pet of the week! Don’t miss your chance to adopt this cute and cuddly kitten.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Elder-Beerman brand name making a comeback? Company buys naming rights

Elder-Beerman could see a revival after its brand name was purchased by a company, according to a report from Women’s Wear Daily. BrandX, a company created by brothers Deepak and Kamal Ramani in 2021, bought the naming rights of Elder-Beerman and its affiliate stores — Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Herberger’s and Younkers — with plans to revive them. The company also purchased the brands names of Goody’s, Gordmans, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage Stores.
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy