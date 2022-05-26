ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Survival rates for new biz in MO, KS lag national average; What’s getting in their way?

By Saurav Rahman, Flatland
Startland News
Startland News
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by Flatland , the digital magazine of Kansas City PBS and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective . Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly Flatland email newsletter.

C olorful balloons, ribbons, unlimited drinks, food and of course music. There was everything at the ribbon cutting of Pirate’s Bone Burgers second outlet in town on May 12.

On top of all these joyful arrangements, though, was something that could not be seen in a tangible sense – a dream. A dream to grow as much as possible, so that a small initiative on Main Street can happen again in another state, and someday spread the brand beyond the country.

Coming from a tiny coffee shop in Brookside, after five years Zaid Renato Consuegra Sauza, a young Mexican-born entrepreneur, is now setting his goal for the next 10 years.

“I hope we can grow to another state, that’s the first step,” he said. “And if we can make it to another state, I hope we can make it across the pond. I would love to see a local business that can jump into the European market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzEcq_0fsPNvDl00

Zaid Renato Consuegra Sauza in front of his newly opened restaurant; photo by Saurav Rahman, Flatland

“I don’t know how doable that is, but it would be a goal, to see if we can cross the border, to Canada at least. I don’t know if we can compete with the bigger companies, because our sales and numbers are still very short, against the franchises. But I would be excited as a goal of mine.”

But the journey from Brookside to the Crossroads and now Main Street wasn’t easy for Sauza and his two partners. They had to wait almost 16 months to set up this new walk-up window restaurant after leasing the property in January 2021.

“The idea was to make this a drive-in restaurant, which means you came, you parked, and we took your order, we brought your order out to the car,” Sauza explained. “But a drive-in here in Kansas City is considered the same as a drive-through, and they do not allow drive-throughs on main streets unless you are in a corner park.

“And as you see we are not in a corner so they wouldn’t allow us to open as a drive-in. So that took probably three to four months to get fully approved and open as a walk-up window restaurant. … Three (to) four months for a restaurant that’s not running does hurt a lot in the pocket. … On top of that, construction took so much longer. So, we needed to wait for just a little over a year without any earning.”

Sauza is blessed that Pirate’s Bone could survive the long waiting period. But other young entrepreneurs aren’t so fortunate.

A recent analysis concluded that at least one of five start-up businesses in Kansas and Missouri fails in the first year, a higher failure rate than the national average.

LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data and found that the average rate of business closure in the first year across the country is 18.4%. Hawaii topped the list with a 25.4% failure rate, followed by the District of Columbia and Kansas. Missouri experienced a 22.9% business fallout in the same period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9Agx_0fsPNvDl00

Despite the elevated early stage failure rate in Missouri and Kansas, economist Frank Lenk, director of research services at the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), said the Kansas City area does a good job supporting start-up businesses and growing them to a certain point.

Later stage growth, according to Lenk, can be more challenging.

“When they need to expand, they often find the capital needed is on the coasts and they need to move,” Lenk said.

But this does not explain a higher than average first-year failure rate, since it only becomes an issue once they have successfully grown and now need additional capital.

According to the LendingTree analysis, 58 percent of startup businesses in Kansas are shut down within the first five years, which is the second highest in the country, after Washington.

Surviving for the first year is the most crucial for the business because the failure rate declines sequentially the longer the business stays open.

BLS data shows 65.5 percent of U.S. enterprises do not continue after 10 years, which is lower than Missouri’s 67.7 percent. For Kansas, the number is 65.3 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TS6F_0fsPNvDl00

Maria Meyers, the founder of SourceLink and Executive Director of UMKC Innovation Center, thinks a closure does not necessarily indicate a business failure of a company. She noted that people close businesses for many different reasons.

“Although the biggest reason is lack of sales, other non-’failure’ closures occur in the data as well, such as retirement (which is significantly increasing), selling the firm, or opening another firm. Health and returning to a more corporate environment also occur in that number,” Meyers said.  “So, the term should be ‘closures’ rather than ‘failures’.”

However, it was a failure for Chrissy Nucum. Nucum is one of those entrepreneurs from Missouri who faced closure five years after the business started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mo6O_0fsPNvDl00

Chrissy Nucum became the chef of another restaurant, after the closure of hers; Photo courtesy of Chrissy Nucum

The Filipino chef started a food truck service, named KC Pinoy back in 2015. After some initial success, KC Pinoy opened a restaurant in 2018. However, the dream came to an end within the next two years, in October of 2020, about six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost everything,” said Nucum, who now works as a chef in another restaurant.

Nucum said it wasn’t just the pandemic that made it impossible to keep her restaurant open. “Funding, bureaucracy, discrimination and resources” also played roles, Nucum said.

KC Pinoy’s experience echoes others.

CB Insight, a business analyst platform, found in their research that 38 percent of failed businesses ran out of money a few years after they started the venture and could not manage to raise more capital. Moreover, one-third of ventures started without an analysis of whether there was any demand for their product in the market or not.

One in every five businesses fails due to competition in the industry, according to CB Insight. The same number of businesses cited mistakes in business strategy. And 18% of entrepreneurs said regulatory hurdles were a key reason for their failure.

All told, about 32.5 million small businesses are currently operating in the U.S. LendingTree’s study found that mining and petroleum companies are in the most vulnerable position, noting that just 25 percent survive in this sector over the long haul. In contrast, agriculture-related firms have the best long-term survival rates, with more than half remaining in business.

In terms of states offering the best chance for long-term business survival, Wisconsin ranked first, with a 56.2 percent failure rate. On the other end of the rankings, 81.7 percent of businesses in Washington were closed after 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wrIk_0fsPNvDl00

In terms of job creation, new businesses are the driving force in the economy.

“We want new business to start and grow,” Meyers said. “Because they are a very important piece of the economy.”

Meyers cited access to capital, a sufficient supply of skilled workers, technical resources and a community that supports small businesses and entrepreneurs as keys to success.

First and foremost, municipalities need to make it easy to do business within that region,” Meyers said. “That means how easy is it to get a license and permit, inspection and all of those kinds of things the city controls and how quickly they can go through the process to get a business open.”

So that no entrepreneur has to face the same long waiting period to start a venture, as did Zaid Renato Consuegra Sauza.

Saurav Rahman a 2022 visiting fellow through the Alfred Friendly Press Partners program, which provides hands-on training in U.S. and international newsrooms and within the Missouri School of Journalism. He is a senior reporter for Maasranga Television in Bangladesh.

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Survival rates for new biz in MO, KS lag national average; What’s getting in their way? appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

Related
Startland News

Missouri ranks 7th in electric vehicle use, but access to charging remains a key barrier

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series on climate change in the Kansas City region produced by the KC Media Collective to support and enhance local journalism so every person in Kansas City can lead a richer life. Members of the KC Media Collective are KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, Missouri Business Alert, Startland The post Missouri ranks 7th in electric vehicle use, but access to charging remains a key barrier appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Thirsty fans line up as Weston distillery resurrects pre-Civil War Missouri bourbon

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by Flatland, the digital magazine of Kansas City PBS and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly Flatland email newsletter. This is a historic moment for the folks at Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, and also a big deal The post Thirsty fans line up as Weston distillery resurrects pre-Civil War Missouri bourbon appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Junior Achievement honoring Ruby Jean’s founder with its 2022 KC Innovator Award

A group hoping to inspire the next generation of leaders, thinkers and doers has tapped a young entrepreneur with a healthy appetite for expansion as its next KC Innovator Award winner. Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean’s Juicery, is set to be honored with the award Nov. 1 during the Junior Achievement of Kansas City’s The post Junior Achievement honoring Ruby Jean’s founder with its 2022 KC Innovator Award appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

NMotion adds ‘concierge’ investment accelerator for early-stage founders; applications close May 30

Editor’s note: This article is sponsored by the NMotion startup accelerator, but was independently produced by Startland News. Following NMotion Venture Studio’s successful launch in 2020, Nebraska’s largest and only startup accelerator is adding a new high-touch opportunity to its lineup: NMotion Growth Accelerator.  “Five out of the 10 companies that came through the NMotion The post NMotion adds ‘concierge’ investment accelerator for early-stage founders; applications close May 30 appeared first on Startland News.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Success, MO
City
Washington, KS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Hawaii State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Startland News

Budget bump to $31M would help MTC attack its 16-point plan for Missouri entrepreneurs; funding fate rests with governor

A key funder of initiatives like Digital Sandbox KC and LaunchKC could see its own fortunes rise if Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs a budget that includes $31 million to boost technology, entrepreneurship and innovation efforts in the state. The Missouri legislature last week passed a budget that would dramatically up the Missouri Technology Corporation’s The post Budget bump to $31M would help MTC attack its 16-point plan for Missouri entrepreneurs; funding fate rests with governor appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

Real-world ready: Honeywell partners with local high schools, offering full-time careers to Grandview graduates

Simon Williams wasn’t interested in college; he instead saw a professional path after high school that avoided costly and time-wasting diversions. “I just didn’t want to start my career four years later, with almost $100,000 in the hole,” said the recent Grandview graduate and new hire at Honeywell as an assembler adjuster. The U.S. Department The post Real-world ready: Honeywell partners with local high schools, offering full-time careers to Grandview graduates appeared first on Startland News.
GRANDVIEW, MO
Startland News

Ennovation Center taps hometown entrepreneur to lead Independence-based resource hub

Support is in place for entrepreneurs looking for customized services, the Ennovation Center said Friday, announcing a new executive director already at work at the Independence-based community resource. “I love helping entrepreneurs grow their business,” said Danielle DuPree, who began her role leading the Ennovation Center in April. “My passion lies in working with small The post Ennovation Center taps hometown entrepreneur to lead Independence-based resource hub appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

Will climate change rob me of being a parent? Anxious Millennials, Gen Z question adding more children to Earth

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series on climate change in the Kansas City region produced by the KC Media Collective to support and enhance local journalism so every person in Kansas City can lead a richer life. Members of the KC Media Collective are KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, Missouri Business The post Will climate change rob me of being a parent? Anxious Millennials, Gen Z question adding more children to Earth appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Kansas City Pbs#The Kc Media Collective#Pirate#Mexican#European
Startland News

KC esports startup acquires Military Gaming League, pledging support to players facing PTSD, mental health struggles

Generation Esports has deployed a summer of scale, announcing Monday its acquisition of the Military Gaming League (MGL) — stationing the Kansas City-based startup’s mission to unite gamers in new, high-demand territory.  “We knew there was something special about it that we just had to be a part of,” said Mason Mullenioux, co-founder and CEO of The post KC esports startup acquires Military Gaming League, pledging support to players facing PTSD, mental health struggles  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Comeback KC Ventures adds 9 more fellows to accelerate rapid-response health innovations

A global pandemic exposed both new challenges and the potential for disruptive solutions — putting Kansas City entrepreneurs at the forefront of rapid-fire change in the wake of an ongoing health crisis, said organizers of Comeback KC Ventures. Nine additional Kansas City tech startups are joining the fellowship program, its leaders said Wednesday, expanding upon The post Comeback KC Ventures adds 9 more fellows to accelerate rapid-response health innovations appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Built to last, bought with intention: How JE Dunn set supplier diversity as a cornerstone

Editor’s note: The following story was sponsored by KC Rising, a regional initiative to help Kansas City grow faster and more intentionally, as part of a campaign to promote its CEO-to-CEO Challenge on supplier diversity.  Approaching supplier diversity for the long haul means defining the work — without limiting it, said Jason Banks, describing how Kansas City-based construction icon JE The post Built to last, bought with intention: How JE Dunn set supplier diversity as a cornerstone appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Rally Gin pours into KC as childhood friends mix spirit of resilience with Black-owned, woman-owned brand

After launching in the Los Angeles market, Rally Gin is coming home — distilling a pandemic dream into Kansas City reality.  “We have so much pride in being Kansas City natives and are thrilled to share Rally Gin with the town,” said Alysha Daicy, co-founder.  A launch event honoring Rally’s expansion into the Midwest is planned The post Rally Gin pours into KC as childhood friends mix spirit of resilience with Black-owned, woman-owned brand appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Startland News

Meet seven founders hoping to pay their bills while changing the world; LaunchKC Social Venture Studio unveils first cohort

Dr. Shelley Cooper held back tears during a nearly four-hour introductory session to the new LaunchKC Social Venture Studio earlier this spring, she said. She’d already found her calling with Diversity Telehealth; now the startup founder had discovered truly mission-aligned colleagues within her cohort. “My focus has always been to bring healthcare to underserved areas The post Meet seven founders hoping to pay their bills while changing the world; LaunchKC Social Venture Studio unveils first cohort appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

It’s wheels up for KC flight attendant-turned headwear designer: Heavy Head takes flight

Jaclyn Heupel had a gut feeling early in the pandemic that she would eventually get furloughed from her job as a flight attendant with American Airlines. Brainstorming ideas for a side gig to help her pass the time led Heupel to a sewing machine and fabric. Watching YouTube videos brought experimentation with materials. She settled The post It’s wheels up for KC flight attendant-turned headwear designer: Heavy Head takes flight appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Gator, shrimp po’boys made to order, but Chef Esra has more than sandwiches plated for KC’s East Side

Opening a restaurant is just one phase of Esra England’s vision for Kansas City’s East Side. “I’m looking at a restaurant as an anchor point. Once you have a restaurant in the area, the community will be able to do different things like host meetings or classes — and hopefully, other businesses will start to The post Gator, shrimp po’boys made to order, but Chef Esra has more than sandwiches plated for KC’s East Side appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

KCSourceLink hires new senior director to champion Kansas City entrepreneur ecosystem

Michael Carmona has ‘led and lived’ the mission of KCSourceLink; now he’ll officially take the resource hub’s helm A longtime advocate for businesses across Kansas City — including some of the metro’s most underserved — Michael S. Carmona understands how entrepreneurship can elevate communities, said Maria Meyers. His new role as the senior director for The post KCSourceLink hires new senior director to champion Kansas City entrepreneur ecosystem appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

KC investors power $4.5M round for OP startup poised to ‘unlock billions’ for its customers

Overland Park-based Realto has closed a $4.5 million funding round — thanks in large part to the backing of Kansas City-based investors.  “We’re excited to welcome these important investors as we continue to expand our robust trading capabilities across the universe of alternative products,” Brian King, co-founder and CEO, said in announcement of the funding round which The post KC investors power $4.5M round for OP startup poised to ‘unlock billions’ for its customers appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Kauffman anchors $100M fund to boost minority-led ventures, access to capital

Editor’s note: The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is a financial supporter of Startland News. A $100 million fund is expected to help close the wealth gap and better fund BIPOC-led ventures — thanks in part to Kansas City’s own Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.  Joining forces with Living Cities, the Kauffman Foundation has committed $10 million to The post Kauffman anchors $100M fund to boost minority-led ventures, access to capital appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Chefs transform ‘ugly’ produce into beautiful dinners: How Kanbe’s Markets is taking food waste off the menu

From lumpy apples to a spotty potato, foods with cosmetic flaws are still edible and nutritionally dense, said Ali Curbow.  “People turn away these types of produce because it is considered ‘ugly’ — but we’re hoping to showcase that these ugly produce can be made into something beautiful,” said Curbow, marketing manager at Kanbe’s Markets, The post Chefs transform ‘ugly’ produce into beautiful dinners: How Kanbe’s Markets is taking food waste off the menu appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Esports startup closes $19M Series B, solidifying position as scholastic esports leader

Generation Esports, a Kansas City-based, global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, announced Tuesday that it secured an additional $19 million in financing, which includes the acquisition of a Santa Monica-based technology leader, Wizard Labs Inc. The Series B round was led by Bay Area-based early-stage investor Altos Ventures — the main investors in online The post Esports startup closes $19M Series B, solidifying position as scholastic esports leader appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
401
Followers
346
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy