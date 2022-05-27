ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Father of Sandy Hook shooting victim speaks out after Texas killings

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hp9di_0fsOva5700
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — When Carlos Soto saw a state police officer walking toward him with his head down, on that fateful day of Dec. 14, 2012, after a school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, he “already knew that she was gone.”

Soto's daughter, Victoria Soto, a first-grade teacher at Sandy Hook, died in the deadly school rampage that killed six adults and 20 children.

“That day was the hardest day of my life,” he told ABC News' "Start Here" host Brad Mielke.

Soto shared his grief as a father two days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

The mass shootings in Uvalde and Newtown, separated by less than a decade, are among the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

“Today we send our kids to school and we don’t know if they’ll be safe,” said Soto.

Soto and his family have since gone on to create a scholarship fund in honor of Victoria, organize an annual 5K for teachers in her memory, and, in 2014, they joined the lawsuit against gun manufacturer Remington Arms, who manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15 that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting, settled with the families this year for $73 million.

Soto also has made a point to speak with other parents who have lost children to school shootings. He told ABC News’ Mielke that parents ask, “Carlos, how can you do it?”

“My daughter is gone,” he said, “but she is always by my heart telling me what to say and what to do. She passed the torch to me.”

It doesn’t get easier, he said.

“The best way is to talk about it. Don't keep it inside of you” he said, “because it will eat you up. You have to keep going forward.”

Soto became impassioned when the conversation turned to the political influence of gun manufacturers who lobby the government to prevent gun control legislation.

“The only way it’s gonna be changed,” he said, "is if we take our vote and remove these people out of there.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn't seen the body of their loved one. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed. But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe into the police response.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WDBO

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Soto
WDBO

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDBO

2nd body found after boat carrying 13 flips on Colorado lake

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat flipped over in high winds on a Colorado lake over Memorial Day weekend, sending 13 people into the water and leaving two dead. The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat at Lake Pueblo State Park when it capsized Sunday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
WDBO

Police: Massachusetts man flattened women’s tires, filled gas tanks with water

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles. Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported. Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that...
MILFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Abc News#Robb Elementary School#Remington Arms#Bushmaster
WDBO

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK — A wild scene inside a New York City bar played out when an opossum found its way inside and needed to be removed. Video obtained by WABC shows Sarah Fulton carrying the marsupial by the scruff of its neck as she walks it out of Temkin’s Bar in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
WDBO

Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha may redevelop south of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Monday afternoon in Mexico. The storm has fallen apart, but the rain with it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean over the next few days. The remnants of Agatha may try to re-form near Cuba later this...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — (AP) — When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
WDBO

Record high temperatures possible in Northeast: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire Sunday, federal forest officials worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

Coronavirus: California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office confirmed via social media Saturday afternoon that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official statement, Newsom, who is vaccinated and received two booster shots, is experiencing mild symptoms and expects to remain in isolation through at least Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy