The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission began reconstruction of an entire mile of failing Yellow River banks in Starke County last week. According to Commission Executive Director Scott Pelath, the $1.6 million project is expected to continue through November. He added that the mitigation of severe Yellow River erosion upstream of Knox is a top priority for the Commission. Since the straightening of the Kankakee River over a century ago, the Yellow River continues to release major sediment deposits into both rivers. These mounting accumulations in turn reduce the rivers’ water capacity during both major and minor flood events.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO