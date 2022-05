The investigation continues following a report on Friday of an armed man on the grounds of a Fairfield elementary school. A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District Friday afternoon. Fairfield police along with assistance from several agencies, including the Henry County Sheriff’s office conducted a search but no one was located that matched the initial description of the man. Authorities are now conducting a criminal investigation into the possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds.

1 DAY AGO