ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STRONG STATEMENT ON PROPOSED GUN LEGISLATION IN THE LOUISIANA STATE SENATE

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued a strong statement on proposed gun legislation in the Louisiana State Senate:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families in our neighboring State of Texas that were impacted by the senseless and avoidable gun violence that has become synonymous with our nation," said Mayor Cantrell. "In the next week, the Louisiana Legislature will have the opportunity to stand up, reject the politics of fear and vote against gun legislation that will make our communities less safe and secure. Our gun laws need to emphasize safety, registration, and licensing. Unfortunately, HB37 does the diametrical opposite by allowing individuals to carry concealed firearms in public.

The City of New Orleans stands in strong opposition to this permit-less concealed carry bill, and we implore our State Senators to vote against this dangerous legislation when it reaches the Senate floor. As the eyes of the nation are watching the actions in Baton Rouge, the time has come to act in the best interest of the people of our great state."

# # #

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Senate#Mayor#Gun Violence#Politics Local#State Of Texas#The Louisiana Legislature
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

139
Followers
519
Post
907
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy