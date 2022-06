Drivers on the Interstate 5 corridor between Ashland and the California border should expect delays due to construction on the Siskiyou Summit during the Memorial Day weekend. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said while ODOT will pull most statewide lane restrictions over the holiday, the single lane of traffic in each direction on the freeway south of Ashland will continue. Leaming said that full depth reconstruction of the southbound slow lane continues into next month. Drivers should give themselves more time and extra following distance for safety.

5 DAYS AGO