ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Reviewers Say This $9 Lash Separator Is Their Best Beauty Purchase

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even the most top-of-the-line mascara can lead to some potential mishaps while applying — the most frustrating one of all being clumping! If you love creating a dramatic lash and layering your mascara, there's a chance some awkward and thick chunks will start to form.

If that happens, what are you supposed to do? Use the mascara wand to try and even the product out? That doesn't always work, considering your mascara applicator is already caked in product and not exactly designed for this specific task. What you need is a lash separator, and we found the perfect one on Amazon that costs just $9 !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzqxz_0fsOaP0700
Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator Amazon
See it!

Get the Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This handy little tool was made specifically to help brush out and separate your lashes either pre- or post-mascara application. You can say goodbye to clumping for good with this separator in tow! The curved brush is shaped to follow your lash line and has tiny metal teeth that help to gently brush through the lashes, creating more definition and removing any excess product. There are also two longer curved metal points on the ends to make sure you don't poke yourself in this super sensitive area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVDjU_0fsOaP0700
Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator Amazon
See it!

Get the Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is also an excellent tool to use if you're applying false lashes and want to help blend your real ones with the synthetic strip, or if you have lash extensions that need taming after a restful night's sleep. Shoppers are calling this the "best beauty buy" they have made to date, and claim it's a "must-have" for anyone who's obsessed with making their mascara look absolutely perfect. At just $9, we're totally willing to get on board and give this tool try. This may not seem like the ultimate summer priority, but it could be a potential game-changer in your everyday beauty routine!

See it: Get the Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Glossier Beauty Products That Captured Sarah Shahi’s Heart

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from Japonesque and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings
and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Eye Makeup Mistakes At All Costs–They Age You Instantly!

Being experimental with makeup is probably one of the best parts about creating an overall look. Whether you want to keep things natural or go full-glam, what you put on your face—especially your eyes—can make a huge difference when it comes to your appearance. As you grow older, it’s important to learn how makeup can enhance your best features, and at the same time work its magic by concealing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Shahi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separator#Best Gifts#Lash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Becca’s cult under eye brightening corrector is back to banish dark circles

Whether you’ve been binging Netflix or have a diary packed full of social plans, signs of too many late nights will inevitably show up in the form of dark circles under your eyes. And if you’ve noticed they’ve been there for a while, it may be down to diet or genetics. Either way, if you’re just relying on your trusty concealer to cover them up, you’re missing a trick.Professional make-up artists use colour correctors under concealer to counteract the darkness too – a bit like a photography filter that neutralises the skin. There’s one product in particular that we beauty...
SKIN CARE
The US Sun

I’m an interior guru – vertical blinds & pine furniture make your home look dated & drab – the big mistakes to avoid

WE all want our homes to look cosy and inviting - but sometimes even despite our best efforts we end up achieving quite the opposite result. Offering a helping hand, Kate Conrad, interior design specialist for Madison & Mayfair, has revealed the biggest home transformation Don'ts and the five major errors which make your home dated and drab.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

143K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy