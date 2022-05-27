ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Stores have too much stuff. Get ready for discounts

By Nathaniel Meyersohn
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some welcome news for shoppers getting squeezed by inflation: promotions on televisions, furniture, clothing, sporting goods and other big-ticket purchases are ramping...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

William Schreiter
6d ago

inflation does that and then comes the layoffs...thanks dems....only things dems know about money is to buy votes or steal it

Reply
3
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022

Major U.S. supermarket chains have announced permanent closures for the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, WBTW News 13, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hayne
BGR.com

A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.
RETAIL
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Stores#Discounts#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Urbn#Companies#Telsey Advisory Group
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
Motley Fool

3 Big Mistakes You’re Probably Making at Costco

Costco is a popular membership-based retail store. Many Costco members love its affordable prices and popular house-branded products. Unfortunately, some members shop with the wrong credit card or buy the wrong brands. Costco is one of several membership-based retail stores along with Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Many Costco members really...
RETAIL
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy