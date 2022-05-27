News: Dak Prescott previews Elliott's 2022, Pollard named most underappreciated Cowboy

The expectations are sky-high in Frisco these days. With just two days of OTAs under their belts, the Cowboys are optimistic about where they’re headed. Dak Prescott is looking for a big year from Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb is tracking toward a monster year in his new role, and DeMarcus Lawrence wants the team’s sackmaster crown back. Even second-year player Chauncey Golston is aiming for new heights with increased responsibilities to go along with his increased mass this season.

But elsewhere, there are still questions. Like, what actually happened to James Washington to put him in a walking boot? Who is the most underappreciated player on the team? Which games on this year’s schedule look to be the most problematic for Prescott? Could an undrafted rookie catapult himself onto the depth chart at running back? And should the Cowboys look into swinging a late trade for an AFC-champion safety? All that, plus what Mike McCarthy hopes to get out of three intersquad practices this summer, and why one player’s relocation of just a few feet within the locker room could prove to be the biggest move of the Cowboys’ entire offseason. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Dak Prescott expects Ezekiel Elliott’s best this season now that the RB is healthy :: ProFootballTalk

Whether or not it’s Elliott’s final year in Dallas, his quarterback is looking for big things from him. “Nothing ever changes for my expectations of Zeke, of who he is, how he leads this team, how he approaches the game,” Prescott said. “When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.” Elliott is coming off a partial PCL tear that he suffered in Week 4 last year yet played through for the remainder of the season.

NFL's most underappreciated players: DK Metcalf, David Montgomery among NFC picks :: NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund used mathematics to determine each team’s most underappreciated player by assigning a value for every snap by each player to calculate his contribution to the team’s overall win total. Then salary, original draft slot, and Pro Bowl recognition (or lack thereof) provide extra context as to whether a player is “underappreciated.” In Dallas, that guy is Tony Pollard. He earned PFF’s second-highest grade among running backs in 2021, but his rookie contract places him 174th on the earnings list at the position.

Does UDFA Malik Davis have what it takes to weave his way into Cowboys RB room? :: Cowboys Wire

The former Gator was hindered by injuries and a running back by committee approach at Florida. But he’s a reliable pass catcher and does extremely well in pass protection despite his small size. If he can make a few plays on special teams, it may be enough to catapult him over the likes of Rico Dowdle and JaQuan Hardy on the final roster.

'Let everybody know that I'm coming': New-look DeMarcus Lawrence wants to lead Cowboys in sacks again :: Cowboys Wire

The veteran has gotten serious this offseason with new workouts, a rejuvenated body, and a new hairstyle. “I had my fun with my dreads,” Lawrence said. “I turned 30 this year, so I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to make a grown-man change.’ And I chopped them off.” Now he’s looking to get back to the form that helped him lead the Cowboys in sacks for four of his eight seasons. “I let a rookie show me up last year,” he joked.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates holding out of OTAs on franchise tag, Cowboys should consider a trade :: Blogging the Boys

The 25-year-old has no intention of playing for the AFC champs on the franchise tag. It would be uncharacteristic for the Cowboys to swing a trade for a cornerstone player like Bates this late in the offseason, but that’s exactly why they should consider it. He’s a true center fielder that covers ground effortlessly, and he would help maximize Dan Quinn’s continued presence overseeing the Dallas defense.

Chauncey Golston embracing new role in Year 2 :: The Mothership

The Iowa product got off to a slow start as a rookie, thanks to a hamstring injury that limited him even once he found his way to the lineup. This year, he’s 20 pounds heavier and moving exceptionally well. So well, in fact, he looks to see significant time at both defensive end and defensive tackle in 2022. “It’s something that Coach Quinn has talked about since last year,” Golston said. “With my long arms, it’ll be tougher for inside lineman to get their hands off of me.”

CeeDee Lamb's locker room relo could be huge move in Cowboys' offseason :: Cowboys Wire

The receiver entering his fourth year has a new role as the Cowboys’ No.1 pass target for Dak Prescott, and a new spot in the locker room right next to his quarterback. Prescott engineered the relocation of Lamb’s locker to help foster better communication between the two leading into the 2022 season. “I think that shows the connection that is definitely needed between the receiver and the quarterback,” head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb to be even more toxic in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

From a sheer production standpoint, Lamb has been on average with some of the best receivers in the league through their first two seasons in the NFL. He’s shown a knack for explosive receptions and can play both inside and outside. With his ascension to the WR1 spot in Dallas, it all points to a potential monster year for the third-year man.

Mystery surrounds James Washington's protective boot :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

The 4 toughest games for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in 2022 :: The Landry Hat

The toughest matchups for the Cowboys also look to be the biggest challenges on the 2022 schedule for Prescott. Tampa Bay brings pressure with a relentless pass rush in Week 1 and will force Prescott into a quick-strike game plan. The Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 5, a vastly improved Eagles defense in Week 6, and a Lambeau Field shootout where he tries to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10 will be his biggest tests.

'Never done this': Mike McCarthy lays out strategy for Cowboys' joint practice schedule with Broncos, Chargers :: Cowboys Wire

McCarthy suggested he plans to use the Aug. 11 practice with Denver and the Aug. 17-18 sessions with the Chargers to help his key players knock off some rust against real opponents, saving the preseason games for younger guys who need more evaluation. “It’s really risk assessment, a lot of it,” the coach revealed, “to work certain players in a practice environment as opposed to playing them in a game.”