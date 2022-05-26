structural concrete Archives - SDOT Blog

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We have finished pouring structural concrete inside the West Seattle Bridge, completing a major repair milestone and moving us closer to reopening the bridge

We have exciting news about the progress on West Seattle Bridge final repairs. Today, our construction contractor finished pouring structural concrete inside the bridge, forming the structures that will hold new steel cables essential to strengthening the bridge. Completing this crucial project milestone marks the end of a challenging process… [ Keep reading ]

Seattle, Washington

City Racial Equity Actions: 2022 Highlights

Since the Race and Social Justice Initiative (RSJI) launched the City Racial Equity Actions webpage in 2021, departments across the City of Seattle have uploaded 396 Racial Equity Plans (REP). The database is now updated with new projects that will start in 2022. It contains short-term and long-term projects to advance racial equity in the community and in City workplaces.
Seattle, Washington

New Renewal Process for Boiler, Conveyance, and Refrigeration Permits

On May 12, SDCI launched a new feature in the Seattle Services Portal that allows applicants to renew their boiler, conveyance, and refrigeration permits 30 days before their 18-month issuance period expires. Prior to this new feature, our customers had to call or email SDCI staff to initiate a manual renewal process that could take multiple phone calls or emails to complete. Now, applicants can simply sign in to their portal account and renew their permit in a few clicks. You can find out more about this process by reading How Do I Renew an SDCI Boiler, Conveyance, or Refrigeration Permit?
Seattle, Washington

New Zoning Name – Neighborhood Residential Zones

On December 15, 2021, Mayor Durkan signed Ordinance 126509, which changes the name of “Single Family” zones to “Neighborhood Residential” zones. Seattle’s Land Use Code and the official zoning maps divide the city geographically into zoning districts (e.g., single-family residential, multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, etc.). Ordinance 126509 applies the new zone name by dividing the neighborhood residential areas into four zones, based on pre-existing minimum required lot sizes: Single-family 9600 (SF 9600), Single-family 7200 (SF 7200), Single-family 5000 (SF 5000), and Residential Small Lot (RSL). The ordinance renames these zones as shown in Table 1.
Seattle, Washington

May Publication Updates

Tip 602, Condominium Conversion: A Guide for Tenants, Prospective Buyers, and Owners, was updated with current income limits. Tip 604, Seattle Laws on Property Owner and Tenant Rights and Responsibilities, was updated with minor text updates. Director’s Rules. FINAL. DR 6-2022, Adjustment to the Amount of Relocation Assistance Payment...
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Releases One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan and Transparency Dashboard, Announces Acquisition of Dockside Apartments

Focused on urgency, compassion, and transparency, the plan and dashboard are available at: homelessness.seattle.gov. Opening July 1 and operated by the Low Income Housing Institute, Dockside Apartments in Green Lake will serve 70 people experiencing homelessness as permanent housing. Seattle – Today, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell published the City’s One...
Seattle, Washington

Announcing the Virtual Applicant Services Center (ASC)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SDCI closed the in-person Applicant Services Center (ASC). SDCI has been working to offer new and better ways to connect customers with SDCI expert staff for conversations they’ve missed during the pandemic. We are excited to announce that we have launched a Virtual Applicant Services Center (Virtual ASC). You can now receive responses to your questions without coming to downtown Seattle. In the future, we will be offering targeted in-person service on the 4th floor of the Seattle Municipal Tower to serve customers who need assistance with accessing our online services or who need to pay fees in cash.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Transportation Plan | We want to hear about your needs and priorities. Take our new survey, come to an upcoming event, and tell us where you see places for change.

የሲያትል የማመላለሻ እቅድ | ስለ ፍላጎቶችዎ እና ቅድሚያ የሚሰጧቸውን ነገሮች መስማት እንፈልጋለን። አዲሱን የዳሰሳ ጥናታችንን ይውሰዱ፣ ወደሚመጣው ክስተት ይምጡ እና የቱ ጋ ለውጥ ማየት እንደሚፈልጉ ይንገሩን።
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Partners with Community Organizations to Provide High-Quality Summer Learning Opportunities to Seattle K-12 Youth

$1M in investments will enhance academic opportunities, college and career exploration, & social-emotional learning to support student achievement and wellbeing in response to COVID-19 Today, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning announced $1 million in community investments to enhance summer learning opportunities for more than 1,400 kindergarten through...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation and YMCA of Greater Seattle Announce Summer Job Fairs

Both organizations are hiring dozens of positions to provide a safe summer for kids. Step up and help kids this summer – do work that matters! Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and YMCA of Greater Seattle (YMCA) have an alarming number of summer positions to fill in roles that serve youth in the Seattle area, especially around water-related activities and day camps that provide childcare for parents this summer.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation opens Pratt Park Spraypark

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce the Pratt Park Spraypark Renovation is complete and welcomes the community to enjoy the new spraypark! The spraypark will open on Saturday, May 28 over Memorial Day weekend. Pratt Park is located at 1800 S Main St. in the Central District. The spraypark is located near the play area at the corner of 20th Ave. S and S Washington St. A community celebration and ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, June 10 and the community is encouraged to come out and celebrate.
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Invests $1M in Community-Based K-12 Summer Programs to Address Continued Impacts of COVID-19 on Student Learning

Contact: Sage Leibenson, sage.leibenson@seattle.gov, 206.507.6701. Funding will support academic opportunities, enrichment, and college and career exploration for historically underserved youth in Seattle. DEEL Invests $1M in Community-Based K-12 Summer Programs to Address Continued Impacts of COVID-19 on Student Learning. SEATTLE (May 31) – This week, the Seattle Department of Education...
Seattle, Washington

Upcoming Networking Event for SPU South Transfer Station Phase II

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) would like to invite you and your company to join us for a meet and greet event regarding an upcoming consultant contract for South Transfer Station Phase II. The project scope includes design completion from 30% to bid documents, support during bid process and construction support, and disciplines needed for facility projects including gas mitigation. The SPU project team will be there to present the project background and timelines for the procurement process. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the project and meet other firms who are also interested and can potentially serve as partners. This event is open to all consultants and all firms are encouraged to join.
Seattle, Washington

2021 Seattle Code Adoption - What & Why

Proposing potential changes for Seattle’s 2021 construction codes. Proposing potential changes for Seattle’s 2021 construction codes. Proposing potential changes for Seattle’s 2021 construction codes. What’s Happening Now?. SDCI is preparing for the 2021 Seattle Code adoption cycle. We are now accepting proposed changes to the 2021...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods to Receive $125,000 Our Town Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has been approved for a $125,000 Our Town award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support Stories of Belonging. This is one of 51 grants the agency approved nationwide to support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes to help lay the groundwork for systemic change centered around equity.
Seattle, Washington

King Conservation District Seattle Community Partnership Programs Awards $761,000 to 13 Organizations

King Conservation District (KCD) and OSE are continuing their longstanding collaboration to invest in natural resource improvements that are led by or in deep partnership with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. KCD received 27 applications from amazing community organizations requesting over $2.4 million dollars in funding, though...
Seattle, Washington

Best of the Month | Launching the ‘Ride Now’ pilot program, centering equity in our Pedestrian Program, promoting work zone awareness, and more!

In case you missed it, we’re sharing highlights from the SDOT Blog each month. Here are some of our top blog posts from April. New Ride Now program offers free and discounted rides to transit and other local trips for older adults (65+) and people with disabilities – learn more and find out if you qualify!
Seattle, Washington

Officer responds to free stuck muskrat

Animal Control Officer Kevin Mack found himself “unsticking” a stuck muskrat recently. A caring neighbor called about an animal trapped in a fence not far from the Animal Shelter. Mack asked them to send a photo and was surprised to see that it was a muskrat. There is...
Seattle, Washington

2-alarm fire at the former Borracchini’s Bakery in the Mt. Baker neighborhood

SEATTLE — At 3:38 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the vacant Borracchini’s Bakery near the 2300 block of Rainier Ave. S. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes after the initial 911 calls came in, and they confirmed a working fire within the vacant building. Crews from Ladder 3 made entry via a second-floor entrance, but witnessed a gust of smoke immediately flow backward into the building. This is a clear sign of potential backdraft conditions. The crew immediately shut the entry-door to prevent more air from entering, then informed incident command to order all firefighters to evacuate the building. A backdraft is where fresh air combines with hot, unburned materials that can rapidly ignite with lethal, devastating force.
Seattle, Washington

We teamed up with community organizations and volunteers to help clean up in Pioneer Square. Thank you, Seattle, for a great citywide #OneSeattle Day of Service!

This past Saturday, May 21, we joined thousands of volunteers around the city to pick up litter, tend gardens, and serve our local communities on the first-ever One Seattle Day of Service. The One Seattle Day of Service included more than 2,200 volunteers across the city, with 80 different activities and over 70 community partners participating.
Seattle, Washington

