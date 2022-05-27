ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

After diving in head first, Adams Family Farms is North Dakota's Exporter of the Year

By Jeff Beach
AG Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, farmer Chris Adams had to make a quick decision on whether or not to be part of a trade mission to South America. Adams had only recently gotten an introduction to international trade through a course through Texas A&M University when he was invited to go to Colombia by...

www.agweek.com

Times-Online

Adams Family Farms, Rural Export Center, and Thomas Shorma Receive Global Business Awards

FARGO, N.D.—Adams Family Farms, a five-generation farm based in Grand Forks, ND was named North Dakota's 2021 Exporter of the Year for its achievements and innovation in international expansion. The Rural Export Center was awarded the 2021 Service to Exporter Award on account of their exemplary market research and data-driven approach to support ND rural companies and their global exports. Thomas Shorma, president of WCCO Belting, received the 2021 Global Ambassador award for his unwavering support of ND's international trade initiatives.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Strawberries linked to possible Hepatitis outbreak in North Dakota, Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- Federal health officials are investigating a multi-state hepatitis A outbreak that may be linked to organic strawberries. Cases have been found in North Dakota, Minnesota, and California. The FDA says the outbreak may be linked to strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB purchased between March 5th and April 25th. While the strawberries are past their shelf life, the FDA says consumers who bought the berries and froze them to eat later should dispose of them immediately.
Fillmore County Journal

Unemployment sinks to record low; labor force participation rises again Minnesota gains jobs for the seventh straight month; job growth again outpaces the nation

The unemployment rate ticked down three-tenths of a point to 2.2% in April from 2.5% in March, its lowest level ever recorded since such information started being reported back in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The decline in the unemployment rate over-the-month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The labor force participation rate rose from 68.1% to 68.3%. Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked down 0.2% to 62.2%.
MINNESOTA STATE
kxnet.com

North Dakota congressional delegation honors fallen US service members

Gov. Doug Burgum, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong are all paying respects to the fallen United States service members on Memorial Day. Each issued a statement honoring those who sacrificed it all:. “On Memorial Day – and every day – we honor the brave men...
MILITARY
kxnet.com

North Dakota free fishing weekend coming up

Want to give fishing a try for free? This weekend, North Dakota residents can give it a shot. From Saturday, June 4 to Sunday, June 5, anyone 16 and older can fish in any North Dakota water without a license. To see fishing regulations, where to fish, FAQs and more,...
kfgo.com

Lost Black Pug in Southwest Fargo

Lost: A black pug, named Phin. He was wearing tags and was lost around 9th Avenue Southwest, in the Spitfire Grill area. If found, call Maury at (701) 866-4170.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

New challenges for tourism in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the beginning of tourism season for many businesses in Western KELOLAND. And as families pack up for their camping trips, gas prices are at some of the highest numbers yet. This is concerning for some iconic Black Hills attractions. Wall Drug...
GAS PRICE
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Morning storms cause damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe line of thunderstorms pushed their way through southeastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa, early on Monday, May 30. Here is a look at some of the damage from around the area:. You can submit photos or video by emailing ushare@keloland.com.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

North Dakota public universities go ‘test optional’

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s public universities will no longer require applicants supply ACT or SAT test scores. The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has voted to permanently drop the requirements starting with applicants for the fall 2023 semester. A number of states and individual colleges have...
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
fargomonthly.com

The Advice That Helped Them Get There: Jim Poolman

The path to success is hardly ever traveled alone, and rarely comes without a few bumps in the road. There’s often a multitude of factors that play into one person’s climb to the top of their ranks. We spoke with a handful of determined and successful people with ties to the Fargo-Moorhead area regarding what, and who, they believe helped them find success in the area we’re proud to call home. And we will be introducing those individuals over the coming months.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Widespread Dangerous Severe Weather Likely

Later this afternoon, after 3:00 PM, particularly dangerous severe thunderstorms are expected to form and track into our area. These storms will hold the likelihood of tornadoes. Some could be strong and long-tracked. Large hail upwards of 2 inches and damaging wind gusting upwards of 80+ mph will be possibilities. The window looks to set up between 3 and 7 o'clock; however, a couple of storms could be strong to severe after 7:00 pm into the early overnight. However, the severe threat will become less and less through the Red River Valley as we head into tonight. Attached above is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe weather. A Level 1-3 out of 5 has been issued for eastern North Dakota, while a level 4 is issued for eastern South Dakota and most of Minnesota, including Lakes Country. These storms will be quick moving, so make sure you have alerts turned on and have a shelter in mind in case needed. Particularly life-threatening and dangerous weather may develop near you! Most favorable in western and central Minnesota. A tornado watch will likely be issued for Minnesota and possibly extend into North Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakotans observe Memorial Day at ND Veteran’s Cemetery ceremony

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - For the Memorial Day holiday, Americans came together to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by our service members during our nation’s wars. The North Dakota National Guard hosted the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at the ND Veteran’s Cemetery Monday. Adverse weather conditions resulted in...
MANDAN, ND
fargomonthly.com

Meet The Maker: Copper Sun Creations

It is so interesting to learn the story behind makers we meet—and Jeffrey Bodwin’s story is so fun to hear! He brings his background of teaching chemistry into his ceramics—Copper Sun Creations. Sidenote: one of our very favorite coffee mugs to enjoy in the morning was created by him. Read on for more!
MOORHEAD, MN

