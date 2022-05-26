Humanoid robots to mechanically stress human cells grown in soft bioreactors
For more than 20 years, robotic bioreactor systems have facilitated the growth of tissue-engineered constructs using mechanical stimulation. However, we are still unable to produce functional grafts that can translate into clinical use. Humanoid robots offer the prospect of providing physiologically-relevant mechanical stimulation to grafts and implants which may expedite their...
Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
Ten years after their profession got its name, research software engineers seek to swell their ranks. Chris Woolston is a freelance writer in Billings, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. In March 2012, a group of like-minded software developers gathered at the University of Oxford,...
Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-019-0532-y, published online 18 November 2019. In the version of this article initially published, Fig.3b,c, Fig. 5a"“d, Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 8b contained errors. Fig. 3b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5a contained a duplicate image for the TMEM119 control sample, and panels b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5d contained an incorrect image for the t-SNE map of P2RY12; it was a duplicate of the map for HLA-DRA. Extended Data Fig. 1 contained incorrect images in panel a for Pat 7 (TMEM119), Pat 12 (TMEM119, CD74) and Pat 15 (CD68) and in panel b for Pat 3 (GFAP), Pat 12 (TMEM119 and P2YR12) and Pat 13 (TMEM119). Supplementary Fig. 8b contained an incorrect image for the CSF2 t-SNE panel.
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13145-x, published online 15 November 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the first paragraph of the Association analyses subsection of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Three covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, age, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' The correct version replaces this sentence with 'Two covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Geographic atrophy (GA) is currently an untreatable condition. Emerging evidence from recent clinical trials show that anti-complement therapy may be a successful treatment option. However, several trials in this therapy area have failed as well. This raises several questions. Firstly, does complement therapy work for all patients with GA? Secondly, is GA one disease? Can we assume that these failed clinical trials are due to ineffective interventions or are they due to flawed clinical trial designs, heterogeneity in GA progression rates or differences in study cohorts? In this article we try to answer these questions by providing an overview of the challenges of designing and interpreting outcomes of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in GA. These include differing inclusion-exclusion criteria, heterogeneous progression rates of the disease, outcome choices and confounders.
In this study, we investigated immunoreactivity of peanut (Arachis hypogaea) oil using the silkworm (Bombyx mori) model. The peanut oil induced melanin formation when injected to the silkworm hemocoel. We then purified the active substance and identified the triacylglycerols (TAGs) as the responsible molecule for the melanin-forming effect of peanut oil. Also, the peanut TAGs induced the muscle contraction of the silkworm (i.e., cleavage of the insect cytokine BmPP) and the TNF-Î± production by cultured mouse macrophage cells. The muscle contraction activity of the peanut TAGs was reduced by saponification reaction, indicating that the TAG (not the degraded fatty acids) moiety is responsible for the activity. The muscle contraction effects of other TAGs of olive, lard, and beef oil were comparable with that of peanut TAGs. Nevertheless, for the melanin formation, the effect of peanut TAGs was outstanding. The fatty acid composition of peanut TAGs was distinct from that of olive TAGs. These results suggest that TAGs are immunoreactive and induces cytokines both in insect and mammalian immune systems. Also, the differential effects of peanut and olive TAGs for the melanin formation may suggest that TAGs with different fatty acid compositions are distinguished by the immune system.
Retraction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04096-9 Published online 8 December 2021. Since publication, it has come to our attention that the uncertainties associated with the results presented in Fig. 1 of our manuscript are underestimated. The underestimation stems from two issues that were overlooked in the analysis. The first relates to the application of variance normalization, as we normalized the model-based land sink estimates but did not normalize the observation-based estimates. The second owes to our treatment of land sink error estimates as random rather than systematic errors. Although correcting these issues by removing the variance normalization and using appropriate uncertainty values did not substantially change the central estimate of the effect of CO2 on global photosynthesis, it led to a roughly threefold increase in uncertainties, significantly weakening the derived emergent constraint. Because of the larger uncertainties for the Fig. 1 results, the Nature editors suggested, and we agree, that a Retraction is the appropriate course of action.
Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 19 (2022) Cite this article. The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted all aspects of healthcare, and while the worst may be over, its broader impact on health services, such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, is likely to be profound. We examine, in this paper, how our response to Covid-19 impacted on the recognition, referral, and diagnosis of individuals with lung cancer in primary care. The overlapping nature of symptoms of Covid-19 and lung cancer posed a particular challenge, and lung cancer referrals have been slow to return to pre-pandemic levels. Strategies need to be implemented to ensure the impact of future variants does not derail the precarious recovery we are now witnessing in many countries-it is vital that the gains we have made in earlier diagnosis are not lost. The pandemic has underlined the importance of improving early diagnosis through public awareness raising of symptoms, rapid diagnostic facilities, reduced primary care diagnostic intervals and, potentially, the introduction of screening in high-risk groups.
Walking humans display great versatility when achieving task goals, like avoiding obstacles or walking alongside others, but the relevance of this to fall avoidance remains unknown. We recently demonstrated a functional connection between the motor regulation needed to achieve task goals (e.g., maintaining walking speed) and a simple walker's ability to reject large disturbances. Here, for the same model, we identify the viability kernel-the largest state-space region where the walker can step forever via at least one sequence of push-off inputs per state. We further find that only a few basins of attraction of the speed-regulated walker's steady-state gaits can fully cover the viability kernel. This highlights a potentially important role of task-level motor regulation in fall avoidance. Therefore, we posit an adaptive hierarchical control/regulation strategy that switches between different task-level regulators to avoid falls. Our task switching controller only requires a target value of the regulated observable-a "task switch"-at every walking step, each chosen from a small, predetermined collection. Because humans have typically already learned to perform such goal-directed tasks during nominal walking conditions, this suggests that the "information cost" of biologically implementing such controllers for the nervous system, including cognitive demands in humans, could be quite low.
The functional interdependence of nerves and blood vessels is a well-established concept during tissue morphogenesis, yet the role of neurovascular coupling in proper and aberrant tissue repair is an emerging field of interest. Here, we sought to define the regulatory relationship of peripheral nerves on vasculature in a severe extremity trauma model in mice, which results in aberrant cell fate and heterotopic ossification (HO). First, a high spatial degree of neurovascular congruency was observed to exist within extremity injury associated heterotopic ossification. Vascular and perivascular cells demonstrate characteristic responses to injury, as assessed by single cell RNA sequencing. This vascular response to injury was blunted in neurectomized mice, including a decrease in endothelial proliferation and type H vessel formation, and a downregulation of key transcriptional networks associated with angiogenesis. Independent mechanisms to chemically or genetically inhibit axonal ingrowth led to similar deficits in HO site angiogenesis, a reduction in type H vessels, and heterotopic bone formation. Finally, a combination of single cell transcriptomic approaches within the dorsal root ganglia identified key neural-derived angiogenic paracrine factors that may mediate neuron-to-vascular signaling in HO. These data provide further understanding of nerve-to-vessel crosstalk in traumatized soft tissues, which may reflect a key determinant of mesenchymal progenitor cell fate after injury.
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In Figure 1b, the label 'Hyper-osmotic shock' was incorrectly shown as 'Hypo-osmotic shock'. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article; we apologise for the confusion. Institute of Technology, University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia. Rainer Waadt.
To the Editor - According to a recent publication by the US Food and Drug Administration, only 5% of the more than 2,000 registered COVID-19 clinical trials were randomized and adequately powered to yield actionable results for identifying effective treatments1. Of these trials, many failed to enroll sufficient numbers of participants, as studies have been dominated by various independent groups running small investigational studies competing for the same patient population, sometimes with overlapping study objectives1. In spite of efforts to coordinate large-scale clinical trials in the United States2, big trials (those comprising more than 10,000 patients) for COVID-19 have struggled to achieve completion. This approach needs to change.
Inadequate pregnancy cobalamin status has been associated with adverse offspring metabolic health in Indian and Nepalese studies. Studies of pregnancy cobalamin status and mid-childhood health outside of Asia are scarce. Methods. Associations between pregnancy fasting plasma total homocysteine (tHcy), cobalamin status (plasma cobalamin, holotranscobalamin (holoTC), methylmalonic acid (MMA)) and mid-childhood...
The advantage of using an Enamel matrix derivative EMD Emdogain as an intracanal medication could be a manner to strength the tooth structure, improving the physical and chemical properties of dentin. We tested, in vitro, the effect of Emdogain on the surface microhardness and chemical composition of root dentin. Ten human teeth were used to produce dentin specimens originated from the canal walls (n"‰="‰30) that remained in contact to Emdogain gel for 90Â days. Baseline and 90-days after Emdogain treatment measurements were performed using Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (ATR/FTIR), Scanning Electron Microscopy/Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (SEM/EDS) and Knoop indenters. The use of EMD (Emdogain) for 90Â days in contact with human root canal dentin specimens did not alter the microhardness and morphology of dentin. The elemental structure of dentin was altered because there was a reduction in carbonate content.
The original version of this Data Descriptor implied that the Global Biotic Interactions database (GloBi) was a sub-site of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) which is incorrect. It also implied that data sources relating to literature references and location information were unavailable in GloBi, whereas these can retrieved by changing the parameters in the get_interactions() function of the rglobi R package. The text in the Methods section has been amended to reflect this.
Dopamine signaling plays a critical role in shaping brain functional network organization and behavior. Prominent theories suggest the relative expression of D1- to D2-like dopamine receptors shapes excitatory versus inhibitory signaling, with broad consequences for cognition. Yet it remains unknown how the balance between cortical D1R versus D2R signaling coordinates the activity and connectivity of functional networks in the human brain. To address this, we collected three PET scans and two fMRI scans in 36 healthy adults (13 female/23 male; average age 43"‰Â±"‰12 years), including a baseline D1R PET scan and two sets of D2R PET scans and fMRI scans following administration of either 60"‰mg oral methylphenidate or placebo (two separate days, blinded, order counterbalanced). The drug challenge allowed us to assess how pharmacologically boosting dopamine levels alters network organization and behavior in association with D1R-D2R ratios across the brain. We found that the relative D1R-D2R ratio was significantly greater in high-level association cortices than in sensorimotor cortices. After stimulation with methylphenidate compared to placebo, brain activity (as indexed by the fractional amplitude of low frequency fluctuations) increased in association cortices and decreased in sensorimotor cortices. Further, within-network resting state functional connectivity strength decreased more in sensorimotor than association cortices following methylphenidate. Finally, in association but not sensorimotor cortices, the relative D1R-D2R ratio (but not the relative availability of D1R or D2R alone) was positively correlated with spatial working memory performance, and negatively correlated with age. Together, these data provide a framework for how dopamine-boosting drugs like methylphenidate alter brain function, whereby regions with relatively higher inhibitory D2R (i.e., sensorimotor cortices) tend to have greater decreases in brain activity and connectivity compared to regions with relatively higher excitatory D1R (i.e., association cortices). They also support the importance of a balanced interaction between D1R and D2R in association cortices for cognitive function and its degradation with aging.
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Estimation of muscle mass is an integral part of nutritional assessment in End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients on chronic hemodialysis (HD). In this respect, muscle ultrasound (US) is a valid and reliable tool but has not been previously related to outcomes in this population. Aims of this study were to assess the relationship between quadriceps muscle thickness as assessed by US and outcomes in ESKD patients on HD; we also compared US with anthropometry and malnutrition inflammation score (MIS).
Macrophages are classified into classically activated M1 macrophages and alternatively activated M2 macrophages, and the two phenotypes of macrophages are present during the development of various chronic diseases, including obesity-induced inflammation. In the present study, Î²-elemene, which is contained in various plant substances, is predicted to treat high-fat diet (HFD)-induced macrophage dysfunction based on the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and experimental validation. Î²-elemene impacts the imbalance of M1-M2 macrophages by regulating pro-inflammatory cytokines in mouse white adipose tissue both in vitro and in vivo. In addition, the RAW 264 cell line, which are macrophages from mouse ascites, is used to identify the effects of Î²-elemene on inhibiting bacterial endotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathways. These pathways both induce and are activated by pro-inflammatory cytokines, and they also participate in the process of obesity-induced inflammation. The results highlight that Î²-elemene may represent a possible macrophage-mediated therapeutic medicine.
