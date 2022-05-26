ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County-Area Teenagers Learn Dangers of Drunk Driving

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMBERTON – About 100 teenagers in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties got a crash course recently on the deadly consequences of drinking and driving during an exercise in Bladenboro. The middle- and high-schoolers saw a mock crash scene that included a mangled car and rescue workers from several...

